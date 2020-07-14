95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006

Amenities

Waikalani Woodlands Unit #D1006 - Apartment Recently Upgraded.

Nice 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath and 2 reserved parking stalls.

Address: 95-273 Waikalani Drive #D-1006

Mililani, HI 96789



This Apartment is Rent Ready

Comes with Refrigerator, range, oven, washer and dryer.

Super Ammenities: Resident manager, on Guard Security, Remodeled Swimming pool, club house for gatherings,playground & doggie park.

Large Private Lanai. Serene,Tranquil & Friendly Community.

5 minutes to Mililani Town, Wheeler, Schofield and Wahiawa Town.

Quick access to H2 Freeway & Golf course.

Popular North Shore Beaches 15-20 minute drive.



Section 8 acceptable.



NON SMOKING HOME

NO E-CIGS.



