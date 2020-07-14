All apartments in Waipio Acres
95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006

95-273 Waikalani Dr · No Longer Available
Location

95-273 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Waikalani Woodlands Unit #D1006 - Apartment Recently Upgraded.
Nice 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath and 2 reserved parking stalls.
Address: 95-273 Waikalani Drive #D-1006
Mililani, HI 96789

This Apartment is Rent Ready
Comes with Refrigerator, range, oven, washer and dryer.
Super Ammenities: Resident manager, on Guard Security, Remodeled Swimming pool, club house for gatherings,playground & doggie park.
Large Private Lanai. Serene,Tranquil & Friendly Community.
5 minutes to Mililani Town, Wheeler, Schofield and Wahiawa Town.
Quick access to H2 Freeway & Golf course.
Popular North Shore Beaches 15-20 minute drive.

Section 8 acceptable.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING COPY THE SHOWMOJO LINK.
https://showmojo.com/c8217ce009/listings/mapsearch

APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.FAHRNIREALTYHAWAII.COM
$25 application fee per adult.

NON SMOKING HOME
NO E-CIGS.

AOAO WAIKALANI WOODLANDS

FAHRNI REALTY, INC. RB:7761
808-486-4166
Cell:808-780-1948 Jerome A. Edayan - Property Manager.

(RLNE2666063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 have any available units?
95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waipio Acres, HI.
What amenities does 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 have?
Some of 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 currently offering any rent specials?
95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 pet-friendly?
No, 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waipio Acres.
Does 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 offer parking?
Yes, 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 offers parking.
Does 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 have a pool?
Yes, 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 has a pool.
Does 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 have accessible units?
No, 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 does not have accessible units.
Does 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006 does not have units with air conditioning.
