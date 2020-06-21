94-979 Kau'Olu Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool guest parking internet access tennis court

Building Name: Plantation Tower

Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #702 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Rent: $1750 per month

Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now.

Square feet: Approx. 555 sq. ft. interior with 27 sq. ft. lanai

Security Deposit: $1750 per month

Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed or any other government assistance allowed.

Lease: 12-month lease. No short-term rentals will be considered. Only long term lease available.

Utilities: Water, sewage, and trash included in rent.

Tenant pays for: Electric, cable, telephone, and Internet.

Parking: 1 uncovered parking stall

Guest Parking: Ample guest stalls next to building.

Pets: No Pets Allowed.

Smoking: No smoking of cigarettes or e-cigarettes allowed.

Insurance: Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance.



Description:

The building is in the middle of Waipahu next to the Waipahu Recreational Center. The rec center has basketball courts, tennis courts, swimming pool, etc. Bus stops are conveniently close by. There are many good eateries close by and a local supermarket convenient in the middle of Waipahu. The unit has a window a/c in the living room. Ceiling fans throughout the unit. The unit is a highly desirable corner unit that gets the wind that blows in from Pearl City and over looks Waipahu towards Hans Lorange Park. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit makes it convenient to do your laundry. Freshly painted unit. Brand new refrigerator to be furnished to tenant. Call today to inquire more information about the unit!!



Property Manager:

Gavin A. K. Shiraishi (B)

Cen Pac Properties, Inc.

275 Puuhale Road #B

Honolulu, Hawaii 96819



Showings: Showings are done by appointment only. Application fee is $30 per adult. Please call the property manager to arrange for a showing.



Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.



Contact us to schedule a showing.