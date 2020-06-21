All apartments in Waipahu
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:58 AM

94-979 Kau'Olu Place

94-979 Kau'olu Place · (808) 400-6633
Location

94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Building Name: Plantation Tower
Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #702 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Rent: $1750 per month
Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now.
Square feet: Approx. 555 sq. ft. interior with 27 sq. ft. lanai
Security Deposit: $1750 per month
Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed or any other government assistance allowed.
Lease: 12-month lease. No short-term rentals will be considered. Only long term lease available.
Utilities: Water, sewage, and trash included in rent.
Tenant pays for: Electric, cable, telephone, and Internet.
Parking: 1 uncovered parking stall
Guest Parking: Ample guest stalls next to building.
Pets: No Pets Allowed.
Smoking: No smoking of cigarettes or e-cigarettes allowed.
Insurance: Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance.

Description:
The building is in the middle of Waipahu next to the Waipahu Recreational Center. The rec center has basketball courts, tennis courts, swimming pool, etc. Bus stops are conveniently close by. There are many good eateries close by and a local supermarket convenient in the middle of Waipahu. The unit has a window a/c in the living room. Ceiling fans throughout the unit. The unit is a highly desirable corner unit that gets the wind that blows in from Pearl City and over looks Waipahu towards Hans Lorange Park. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit makes it convenient to do your laundry. Freshly painted unit. Brand new refrigerator to be furnished to tenant. Call today to inquire more information about the unit!!

Property Manager:
Gavin A. K. Shiraishi (B)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
275 Puuhale Road #B
Honolulu, Hawaii 96819

Showings: Showings are done by appointment only. Application fee is $30 per adult. Please call the property manager to arrange for a showing.

Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

