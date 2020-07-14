Amenities

94-474 Loaa St. Available 08/01/20 Well maintained / Very Clean / 3BR / 1.5BA / Carport / Big fenced yard (Waipahu) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/vR_r2wCAceA



DESCRIPTION: Single level well maintained and very clean 3 Bedroom, 1. 5 Bath home with carport and a huge enclosed yard on the leveled lot in rarely available Harborview, Waipahu! The home features open floorplan with new vinyl wood plank flooring throughout entire home, range/oven, refrigerator, washer, freshly painted throughout. Prime Location with schools, freeway access, eateries, post office and shopping all in close proximity to home location. Unit comes with major appliances except a dryer there are clothes lines available outside. Yard service included. Pet Negotiable



KEY FEATURES:

" Property Type: Single Family

" Interior Area: 960sf

" Bedrooms: 3

" Bathrooms: 1.5

" Parking: 2



PROPERTY FEATURES:

" Range/Oven

" Refrigerator

" Washer

" Flooring: Vinyl Wood Plank



BUILDING FEATURES:

" Secured Parking

" Enclosed yard

" Clothes lines



LEASE TERMS:

" Non Smoking

" Pets Negotiable

" Minimum Lease: 1 Year

" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

" Credit and Background Check Required

" Renter's Insurance Required

" Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223



(RLNE5022171)