Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

94-474 Loaa St.

94-474 Loaa Street · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94-474 Loaa Street, Waipahu, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 94-474 Loaa St. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

94-474 Loaa St. Available 08/01/20 Well maintained / Very Clean / 3BR / 1.5BA / Carport / Big fenced yard (Waipahu) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/vR_r2wCAceA

DESCRIPTION: Single level well maintained and very clean 3 Bedroom, 1. 5 Bath home with carport and a huge enclosed yard on the leveled lot in rarely available Harborview, Waipahu! The home features open floorplan with new vinyl wood plank flooring throughout entire home, range/oven, refrigerator, washer, freshly painted throughout. Prime Location with schools, freeway access, eateries, post office and shopping all in close proximity to home location. Unit comes with major appliances except a dryer there are clothes lines available outside. Yard service included. Pet Negotiable

KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Single Family
" Interior Area: 960sf
" Bedrooms: 3
" Bathrooms: 1.5
" Parking: 2

PROPERTY FEATURES:
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Washer
" Flooring: Vinyl Wood Plank

BUILDING FEATURES:
" Secured Parking
" Enclosed yard
" Clothes lines

LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" Pets Negotiable
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

