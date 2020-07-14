Amenities
94-474 Loaa St. Available 08/01/20 Well maintained / Very Clean / 3BR / 1.5BA / Carport / Big fenced yard (Waipahu) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368
AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/vR_r2wCAceA
DESCRIPTION: Single level well maintained and very clean 3 Bedroom, 1. 5 Bath home with carport and a huge enclosed yard on the leveled lot in rarely available Harborview, Waipahu! The home features open floorplan with new vinyl wood plank flooring throughout entire home, range/oven, refrigerator, washer, freshly painted throughout. Prime Location with schools, freeway access, eateries, post office and shopping all in close proximity to home location. Unit comes with major appliances except a dryer there are clothes lines available outside. Yard service included. Pet Negotiable
KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Single Family
" Interior Area: 960sf
" Bedrooms: 3
" Bathrooms: 1.5
" Parking: 2
PROPERTY FEATURES:
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Washer
" Flooring: Vinyl Wood Plank
BUILDING FEATURES:
" Secured Parking
" Enclosed yard
" Clothes lines
LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" Pets Negotiable
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223
(RLNE5022171)