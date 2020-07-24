/
83 Apartments for rent in Maui County, HI📍
Last updated July 25 at 12:17 AM
11 Units Available
Honokowai Ahupua`a
SUNSET TERRACE
3626 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI
Studio
$1,568
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,818
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
796 sqft
Prime location on the Pacific Ocean close to shopping, dining and schools. Studio, one- or two-bedroom apartments available with spacious floor plans. All-electric kitchens with hardwood and tile floors.
Last updated July 25 at 04:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1598 Mill Street - COT
1598 Mill Street, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1140 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage on Mill Street. There are other tenant on the property. Parking for 2 vehicles max. No smoking of any kind in the unit. Unfurnished. No pets. Do not apply until you've made an appointment and seen the unit.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Kahana Ahupua`a
6 Ginger Pl
6 Ginger Place, Mahinahina, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2200 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Maui Home - Property Id: 327495 A beautiful home with lots of updates located in the exclusive Kahana Ridge neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Makawao Ahupua`a
25 Lumahai Pl
25 Lumahai Place, Olinda, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
680 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lumahai Place 1 bedroom downstairs apartment - Property Id: 320011 Attached downstairs 1B/1B apartment style rental. Unit has its own entrance, with a newly upgraded kitchen, new stove, new paint throughout, etc.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
80 Walaka Lane 37-103
80 Waiaka Lane, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
758 sqft
Iao Parkside – 2 Bedroom 2 Bath corner, ground floor Tow Home - $1,900 + Utils. - 2 bedroom 2 bath, desirable corner unit, in-unit washer dryer, 2 side by side parking spaces.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
6 Alania Place
6 Alania Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Kihei 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 310364 This newly renovated property is 2 blocks from the ocean. Rent includes water, trash and yard service.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Honokeana Ahupua`a
120 Hui Rd F
120 Hui Road F, Napili-Honokowai, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
NAPILI MOVE IN READY! FULLY FURNISHED & REMODELED! - Property Id: 320836 BEAUTIFUL GROUND FLOOR UNIT IN QUIET DEVELOPMENT. Washer & Dryer on site. $2,000 per month, $2,000 deposit. Flexible lease term. Tenant pays electric and cable/internet.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
80 Halili Ln
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
906 sqft
Kihei Condo - Property Id: 307354 1 3BR / 2Ba Application fee details: Credit Check, Criminal Background Check, Processing Apartment 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo / 2nd Floor $2,800/month + Security Deposit ($2,800) Features: -Stainless steel
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Puehuehunui Ahupua`a
250 Front Street
250 Front Street, Lahaina, HI
Studio
$3,646
Front Street across from Beach - This is a fantastic place to call home, Two Story, 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom / single car garage / fenced in back yard house. Water, Sewer and Trash are paid.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
100 Meheu Circle
100 Meheu Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Traditions 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with garage - Traditions 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925137)
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Këökea Ahupua`a
1647 S. Alaniu Place
1647 South Alaniu Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1288 sqft
Newly Renovated 3bd/2ba single family in Kihei w/bonus sunroom - 3bd/2bath Renovated Home in Kihei. Brand new tile floors, paint and ceiling fans throughout with covered lanai and fenced in yard, 2nd bath located in new shed outside.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1801 Piihana St.
1801 Piihana Rd, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
525 sqft
One bedroom detached cottage.Showing: 7/24/2020 @ 10am - Showing: 7/24/2020 @ 10am SERIOUS INQUIRE ONLY One bedroom detached cottage. Utilities included. Good parking area and ready to go. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835664)
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Moalii Ahupua`a
45 E Kuu Aku Lane, #315
45 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1395 sqft
Hoonanea Townhome - 3-bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, large tiled backyard. Large master bedroom on top floor. Single car garage and one additional parking space. Unfurnished, Pets ok. Right in the heart of Lahaina. Property is currently on the market.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Pahoa Ahupua`a
415 Hokiokio Place
415 Hokiokio Place, Launiupoko, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,104
- This is one of a kind executive style home, furnished 5 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms / 2 half bathrooms with 4,630 square feet under roof. Panoramic setting on a 5 acre estate. If privacy is what you desire, your home..
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Paunau Ahupua`a
642 Wainee #F
642 Wainee Street, Lahaina, HI
Studio
$3,750
Lahaina Town 642 Wainee St - This unfurnished 3 bedroom + loft / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car carport is located in the heart of Lahaina, gated subdivision. Recently remodeled granite counter tops, new plumbing fixtures, freshly painted.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2050 Kanoe Street #201
2050 Kanoe Street, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo (NOT HUD APPRVD) - Washer & Dryer. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES NOT HUD or Section 8 approved. NO PETS NO SMOKING.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Paeahu Ahupua`a
855 Kupulau Dr
855 Kupulau Drive, Wailea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1626 sqft
Maui Meadows - Prime Location in Maui Meadows ! This is a single family home with no other rentals on the property.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
70 Hauoli Street, 412
70 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
778 sqft
Ma'alaea Kai 412 - Ma'alaea Kai two bedroom two bath unit with pool on top floor with ocean views. One assigned parking No smoking and no pets This is a lovely oceanfront property. Watch the harbor, waves, wales and turtles during season.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
50 Puu Anoano St #2604
50 Pu‘U Anoano Street, Kaanapali, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
The Masters at Ka'anapali - Panoramic ocean, island and golf course views are yours at Mauis exclusive The Masters at Ka'anapali.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Honokowai Ahupua`a
3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302
3676 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
658 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath across the street from the beach! - This newly remolded unfurnished unit is waiting for you! Nice and clean with new paint. Great area, right across the street from beach.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Launiupoko Ahupua`a
40 Kumu Niu Pl
40 Kumu Niu Pl, Launiupoko, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
960 sqft
40 Kumu Niu Pl Available 08/01/20 Stunning Ocean Views From Your Lanai - Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 Bath home with large lanai, garage and breathtaking views. Unit includes ac, washer/dryer and all major appliances.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Alaeloa Ahupua`a
130 Punohu Lane #11/3
130 Punohu Ln, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
894 sqft
Napili Villas 2 Bedroom - This two bedroom, two bath unit is upstairs and on the end of the building giving you privacy and tranquility. It comes furnished but that can be adjusted. The rent is $2650.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Wahikuli Ahupua`a
113 Fleming Road #A
113 Fleming Road, Lahaina, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Three Bedroom House "A" - Three bedroom home in Lahaina, across the street from unobstructed fabulous ocean views.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2751 Puu Hoolai St
2751 Puu Hoolai Street, Wailea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1848 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Home In South Kihei - Great extended family or sharing with roommates home. Close proximity to some of South Maui's most beautiful beach parks. Home has a large yard to enjoy your evening BBQ and morning coffee.
