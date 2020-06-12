/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wailea, HI
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
165 Keonekai Road
165 Keonekai Road, Wailea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2004 sqft
SPACIOUS SOUTH KIHEI HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE! - This spacious single level home has so much to offer! Located in a great South Kihei location; across from Keonekai Park and just minutes from Kamaole 3 and Keawakapu beaches.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3505 Hookipa Place
3505 Hookipa Place, Wailea, HI
FULLY RENOVATED, BREATH TAKING OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM $8500 month + GET- 1 year lease ( water, pool maintenance, and yard service included) Available Date: July 1, 2020 More than just another home this stunning property is a magical life
Results within 1 mile of Wailea
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
44 Kanani Road, 2-304
44 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
994 sqft
Hale Kanani - 3/2 top floor - Hale Kanani three bedroom two bath unit with pool in central Kihei location. Two assigned parking. No smoking and no pets. This unit is rented fully furnished for 10 month April-January. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5633763)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kanani Road 302
45 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
844 sqft
NEW COMPLEX - KALAMA KAI located 200 feet from Kalama Park and Cove Beach - Built by award winning Armstrong Builders. This brand new top floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit features 10 foot 4 inch ceilings in the bedrooms and living room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
44 Kanani Rd. #3-306
44 Kanani Rd, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Maui - 3 Bedroom at Hale Kanani across from Cove Park - Light and airy end unit in building 3 of Hale Kanani. This unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is ready to move i. This unnit also includes central air conditioning.
Results within 5 miles of Wailea
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1503 Umeke Circle
1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2380 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
906 sqft
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio Available 07/01/20 Ground Floor Villas @ Kenolio , 3 Bed/ 2 Bath , + Pool, Jacuzzi, & Gym - One of the best locations in the complex! Ground floor unit with a nice green lanai area for outside entertainment and
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53
842 Umeke St, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2450 sqft
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53 Available 07/01/20 Live right on the golf course at Hokulani Golf Villas - Spacious free standing, multi-level, fully furnished, 3 bedroom plus loft , 2 1/2 bath condominium home located in gated Hokulani Golf
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Këökea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
125 Mehani Place
125 Mehani Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1550 sqft
Amazing Furnished Home near South Maui Beaches 1 year lease - One year lease August 1st start. Fully furnished home with large enclosed yard. Stylish luxury furnished. Bring tooth brush. Flat Screen Tv, two dining rooms.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
61 Laumakani Loop
61 Laumakani Loop, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1270 sqft
Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance
Results within 10 miles of Wailea
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kamehame Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
14 Kai Nana Pl
14 Kainana Place, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1302 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming Renovated 3/2 Kula Ranch-Style Charmer - Property Id: 178375 ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! This cozy one-story 3BR/2BA home is partially furnished, recently remodeled, all appliances included plus washer/dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maka`eha Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
321 Hokulani St
321 Hokulani Street, Pukalani, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Lovely Upcounty Home - Unique architecture and wonderfully designed, furnished 3 bed /2 bath home with manicured lawn, tropical landscaping and a variety of fruit trees including papaya, grapefruit and oranges.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
476 Waiakoa Road
476 Waiakoa Rd, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Gorgeously renovated and gated with a private driveway and Ocean Views. Come home to Kula with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a garage.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Aapueo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3029 Aina Lani Drive
3029 Aina Lani Drive, Pukalani, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2654 sqft
Located on the 6th green of the Pukalani Golf Course, this 2- story home boasts of quality and craftsmanship! With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms this large home has so much to offer; including 3 covered decks for entertaining, an office/ den upstairs,
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
11 Ka Drive
11 Ka Drive, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2165 sqft
Lovely Kula home with peaceful yard area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 fireplaces, covered patio, washer and dryer. 2 car enclosed garage. Partially furnished. Trash service included. There is another tenant who lives in a separate upstairs unit.