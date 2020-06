Amenities

910 Neal Ave. Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Single Family Home 3 BR / 1.5 BA home in Wahiawa w/ Firepit in Fenced In Yard - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/1coBmaJd4xs



DESCRIPTION:

TENANT OCCUPIED!!! Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Wahiawa Park neighborhood. Home has stretched out living room and dining room w/ open kitchen floor plan. Large landscaped yard. New paint and vinyl flooring. Washer and dryer included. Close to Schofield Army Installation, Restaurants, Foodland and freeway access.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Single Family Home

Land Area: 5,704sf

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Parking: Garage



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Air Conditioner Unit

Oven/Stove

Stainless Steel Refrigerator

Microwave

Washer and Dryer in home

Flooring Type: Vinyl Flooring & Carpet

PV Panels



HOME FEATURES:

New flooring throughout home

Outdoor Swing Set w/ Canopy enjoying the built-in firepit

Stainless Steel appliances

Newly remodeled additions to home

Privacy fence along the back of home to help relax



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

No Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit and First Months Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit and Background Check Required

Renters Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management (RB# 21817)

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223

RB# 21817



(RLNE4969963)