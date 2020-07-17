30 Koele Way Unit #B2

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Upgraded Upstairs 3/2/2 Duplex in Wahiawa - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/SUJm-WkMyTc



Beautifully Upgraded Upstairs 3/2 Duplex in Wahiawa w/ solar panels



New stainless steel appliances, new granite counter tops, new cabinets, tiled bathrooms, tiled showers, new bathroom vanitys, beautiful wood floors throughout, master bedroom with walk in closet, lanai, with solar panels and a carport that fits one car plus 1 additional parking stall



Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping centers on bus line close to freeway access, 5 minute drive to Schofield & WAAF



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

No Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit: First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit & Background Check Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

Rental Hotline (808)445-9223

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3100534)