30 Koele Way Unit #B2

Amenities
Upgraded Upstairs 3/2/2 Duplex in Wahiawa - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015
SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/SUJm-WkMyTc
Beautifully Upgraded Upstairs 3/2 Duplex in Wahiawa w/ solar panels
New stainless steel appliances, new granite counter tops, new cabinets, tiled bathrooms, tiled showers, new bathroom vanitys, beautiful wood floors throughout, master bedroom with walk in closet, lanai, with solar panels and a carport that fits one car plus 1 additional parking stall
Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping centers on bus line close to freeway access, 5 minute drive to Schofield & WAAF
LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit: First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management
Rental Hotline (808)445-9223
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3100534)