All apartments in Wahiawa
Find more places like 30 Koele Way Unit #B2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wahiawa, HI
/
30 Koele Way Unit #B2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

30 Koele Way Unit #B2

30 Koele Way · (808) 670-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wahiawa
See all
Wahiawa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

30 Koele Way, Wahiawa, HI 96786
Wahiawa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Upgraded Upstairs 3/2/2 Duplex in Wahiawa - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015

SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/SUJm-WkMyTc

Beautifully Upgraded Upstairs 3/2 Duplex in Wahiawa w/ solar panels

New stainless steel appliances, new granite counter tops, new cabinets, tiled bathrooms, tiled showers, new bathroom vanitys, beautiful wood floors throughout, master bedroom with walk in closet, lanai, with solar panels and a carport that fits one car plus 1 additional parking stall

Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping centers on bus line close to freeway access, 5 minute drive to Schofield & WAAF

LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit: First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
Rental Hotline (808)445-9223
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3100534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 have any available units?
30 Koele Way Unit #B2 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 have?
Some of 30 Koele Way Unit #B2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 currently offering any rent specials?
30 Koele Way Unit #B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 pet-friendly?
No, 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wahiawa.
Does 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 offer parking?
Yes, 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 offers parking.
Does 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 have a pool?
No, 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 does not have a pool.
Does 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 have accessible units?
No, 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Koele Way Unit #B2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 30 Koele Way Unit #B2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave
Wahiawa, HI 96786

Similar Pages

Wahiawa 1 BedroomsWahiawa 2 Bedrooms
Wahiawa 3 BedroomsWahiawa Apartments with Balconies
Wahiawa Apartments with PoolsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIPearl City, HI
West Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity