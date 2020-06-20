All apartments in Wahiawa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:03 AM

251 Lehua Street

251 Lehua Street · (808) 487-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 Lehua Street, Wahiawa, HI 96786
Wahiawa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa. 3br/1ba in main house and studio with separate entrance and bathroom on right side of house. Updated with new exterior paint, new interior paint, luxury vinyl tile throughout the house, new cabinets, quartz sparkle countertops and backsplash, light fixtures, vinyl windows and security screen doors and more! Larger spacious rooms and widened hallways, ceiling fans in each room, this home shines like a brand new house. Yard service for this large back yard included with rent, storage unit can also be used in back yard, parking for 4 cars in front. Very close to shopping areas and restaurants in Wahiawa, a short ride to the North Shore, Mililani and Waikele area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Lehua Street have any available units?
251 Lehua Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 251 Lehua Street have?
Some of 251 Lehua Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Lehua Street currently offering any rent specials?
251 Lehua Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Lehua Street pet-friendly?
No, 251 Lehua Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wahiawa.
Does 251 Lehua Street offer parking?
Yes, 251 Lehua Street does offer parking.
Does 251 Lehua Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Lehua Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Lehua Street have a pool?
No, 251 Lehua Street does not have a pool.
Does 251 Lehua Street have accessible units?
No, 251 Lehua Street does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Lehua Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Lehua Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Lehua Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 Lehua Street does not have units with air conditioning.
