251 Lehua Street

Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa. 3br/1ba in main house and studio with separate entrance and bathroom on right side of house. Updated with new exterior paint, new interior paint, luxury vinyl tile throughout the house, new cabinets, quartz sparkle countertops and backsplash, light fixtures, vinyl windows and security screen doors and more! Larger spacious rooms and widened hallways, ceiling fans in each room, this home shines like a brand new house. Yard service for this large back yard included with rent, storage unit can also be used in back yard, parking for 4 cars in front. Very close to shopping areas and restaurants in Wahiawa, a short ride to the North Shore, Mililani and Waikele area.