AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58



DESCRIPTION:

Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.

Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping centers on bus line close to freeway access, 1 minute drive to Wheeler Army Airfeild/Schofield Barracks.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Condominium

Interior Area: 747sf

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Washer and Dryer

Flooring Type: Laminate



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

No Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit and First Months Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit and Background Check Required

Renters Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management (RB# 21817)

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223



