Description: 3 bedroom, 3 bath (1 of the bath is at the back patio) house on a cul-de-sac, covered garage and long private driveway, spacious back yard with fruit bearing trees

Address: 94-814 Hohiu Place, Waipahu, Hawaii 96797

Rent is $2500, Security Deposit $2500

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities

Appliances: modern newer appliances electric range, refrigerator, microwave hood, washer and dryer in the garage

Amenities: garage, private, covered back patio, spacious yard with fruit bearing trees, full bathroom at back patio

Pet Policy: Subject to approval; pet security deposit; renters insurance required

Available: 1 January 2019

Showing: Please text Bey 808-554-2788 or email rent@kfgpropertiesinc.com

Please visit us www.kfgropertiesinc.com with pictures and application.

No application fee. We require interview at the office. We charge one time processing fee of $35 if application is approved.



Thank you.



KFG PROPERTIES, INC.

909 Lehua Ave., 2nd Floor

Pearl City, Hawaii 96782

Tel. No. 808-456-8188

Fax No. 808-454-2422

www.kfgpropertiesinc.com

rent@kfgpropertiesinc.com



(RLNE3255832)