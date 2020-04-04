Amenities
Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, garage, pet negotiable - Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, covered garage
Description: 3 bedroom, 3 bath (1 of the bath is at the back patio) house on a cul-de-sac, covered garage and long private driveway, spacious back yard with fruit bearing trees
Address: 94-814 Hohiu Place, Waipahu, Hawaii 96797
Rent is $2500, Security Deposit $2500
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities
Appliances: modern newer appliances electric range, refrigerator, microwave hood, washer and dryer in the garage
Amenities: garage, private, covered back patio, spacious yard with fruit bearing trees, full bathroom at back patio
Pet Policy: Subject to approval; pet security deposit; renters insurance required
Available: 1 January 2019
Showing: Please text Bey 808-554-2788 or email rent@kfgpropertiesinc.com
Please visit us www.kfgropertiesinc.com with pictures and application.
No application fee. We require interview at the office. We charge one time processing fee of $35 if application is approved.
Thank you.
KFG PROPERTIES, INC.
909 Lehua Ave., 2nd Floor
Pearl City, Hawaii 96782
Tel. No. 808-456-8188
Fax No. 808-454-2422
www.kfgpropertiesinc.com
rent@kfgpropertiesinc.com
(RLNE3255832)