Home
/
Royal Kunia, HI
/
94-814 Hohiu Place
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:18 AM

94-814 Hohiu Place

94-814 Hohiu Place · (808) 456-8188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94-814 Hohiu Place, Royal Kunia, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 94-814 Hohiu Place · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, garage, pet negotiable - Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, covered garage

Description: 3 bedroom, 3 bath (1 of the bath is at the back patio) house on a cul-de-sac, covered garage and long private driveway, spacious back yard with fruit bearing trees
Address: 94-814 Hohiu Place, Waipahu, Hawaii 96797
Rent is $2500, Security Deposit $2500
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities
Appliances: modern newer appliances electric range, refrigerator, microwave hood, washer and dryer in the garage
Amenities: garage, private, covered back patio, spacious yard with fruit bearing trees, full bathroom at back patio
Pet Policy: Subject to approval; pet security deposit; renters insurance required
Available: 1 January 2019
Showing: Please text Bey 808-554-2788 or email rent@kfgpropertiesinc.com
Please visit us www.kfgropertiesinc.com with pictures and application.
No application fee. We require interview at the office. We charge one time processing fee of $35 if application is approved.

Thank you.

KFG PROPERTIES, INC.
909 Lehua Ave., 2nd Floor
Pearl City, Hawaii 96782
Tel. No. 808-456-8188
Fax No. 808-454-2422
www.kfgpropertiesinc.com
rent@kfgpropertiesinc.com

(RLNE3255832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

