94-1090 Heahea St.

4/2 SF Home in Royal Kunia! - This single story home is approximately 1,519 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a family room, a lanai, and a double car garage. New carpets and flooring have been installed in the living room and the bathroom.



This house is situated on a corner lot just a short distance from a large park with basketball courts and lots of room for children to run. You will also have access to the Royal Kunia Recreation Center. This home is available now. Call me to make an appointment to see it!



For a virtual tour of this property and house, please watch the following video



https://youtu.be/LtXIVwBHRQM



Monthly yard service is included in the rent. Utilities are not included in the rent.



No Pets and No Smoking Please!



Horita Realty LLC

Call Abbie Ichino (R) at (808) 258-4803 or

Suzette MH Heely (RA) at (808) 398-4282



