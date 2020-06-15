All apartments in Royal Kunia
Find more places like 94-1090 Heahea St..
Home
/
Royal Kunia, HI
/
94-1090 Heahea St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

94-1090 Heahea St.

94-1090 Heahea Street · (808) 487-1561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94-1090 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 94-1090 Heahea St. · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
basketball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
4/2 SF Home in Royal Kunia! - This single story home is approximately 1,519 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a family room, a lanai, and a double car garage. New carpets and flooring have been installed in the living room and the bathroom.

This house is situated on a corner lot just a short distance from a large park with basketball courts and lots of room for children to run. You will also have access to the Royal Kunia Recreation Center. This home is available now. Call me to make an appointment to see it!

For a virtual tour of this property and house, please watch the following video

https://youtu.be/LtXIVwBHRQM

Monthly yard service is included in the rent. Utilities are not included in the rent.

No Pets and No Smoking Please!

Horita Realty LLC
Call Abbie Ichino (R) at (808) 258-4803 or
Suzette MH Heely (RA) at (808) 398-4282

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2887877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

