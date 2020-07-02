All apartments in Royal Kunia
Royal Kunia, HI
94-1020 Makakoa Loop
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

94-1020 Makakoa Loop

94-1020 Makakoa Loop · (808) 223-0433
Royal Kunia
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

94-1020 Makakoa Loop, Royal Kunia, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1517 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + family room with 2 car garage, two story home in Royal Kunia Community. Located on a rim lot with a fenced yard with mountain views, tropical landscape and covered patio for entertaining.

House features an open floor plan with large picture windows for gallery lighting, 4 window AC units, wood laminate floors with newer carpet. Living area is on first floor with kitchen and half bathroom. Bedrooms and bathrooms and separate sitting/office area are upstairs.

Near H-1 Freeway, military bases, golf course, shopping, schools and Royal Kunia Community Center. Pets are negotiable. Pest control is included.

Call Robin McCann Realty, LLC to schedule a showing and for additional information. $25 fee per applicant, $2,900.00 deposit. One year lease preferred. Available August 7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-1020 Makakoa Loop have any available units?
94-1020 Makakoa Loop has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-1020 Makakoa Loop have?
Some of 94-1020 Makakoa Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-1020 Makakoa Loop currently offering any rent specials?
94-1020 Makakoa Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-1020 Makakoa Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 94-1020 Makakoa Loop is pet friendly.
Does 94-1020 Makakoa Loop offer parking?
Yes, 94-1020 Makakoa Loop offers parking.
Does 94-1020 Makakoa Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-1020 Makakoa Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-1020 Makakoa Loop have a pool?
No, 94-1020 Makakoa Loop does not have a pool.
Does 94-1020 Makakoa Loop have accessible units?
No, 94-1020 Makakoa Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 94-1020 Makakoa Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94-1020 Makakoa Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 94-1020 Makakoa Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-1020 Makakoa Loop has units with air conditioning.
