94-1020 Makakoa Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + family room with 2 car garage, two story home in Royal Kunia Community. Located on a rim lot with a fenced yard with mountain views, tropical landscape and covered patio for entertaining.



House features an open floor plan with large picture windows for gallery lighting, 4 window AC units, wood laminate floors with newer carpet. Living area is on first floor with kitchen and half bathroom. Bedrooms and bathrooms and separate sitting/office area are upstairs.



Near H-1 Freeway, military bases, golf course, shopping, schools and Royal Kunia Community Center. Pets are negotiable. Pest control is included.



Call Robin McCann Realty, LLC to schedule a showing and for additional information. $25 fee per applicant, $2,900.00 deposit. One year lease preferred. Available August 7.