3029 Aina Lani Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Located on the 6th green of the Pukalani Golf Course, this 2- story home boasts of quality and craftsmanship! With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms this large home has so much to offer; including 3 covered decks for entertaining, an office/ den upstairs, an oversized pantry in the kitchen, an oversized garage , plus a laundry room! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and Schools. Less than 5 miles to Seabury Hall, King Kekaulike High school and, Pukalani Elementary and approx. 7 miles to Haleakala Waldorf School. This beautiful home is located in the Residences at Kulamalu Subdivision. There are Haleakala views, valley views and golf course views!~ Home has a photovoltaic system as well. Great back yard with many fruit trees that include : Avocado, lemon, lime, banana.



Rent includes trash, water, sewer and landscaping.

Tenant Pays Electric, Cable and Internet.



Available 6/5/20, Call or email to schedule a showing.



NO SMOKING/NO PETS/NO HUD