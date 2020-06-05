All apartments in Pukalani
3029 Aina Lani Drive
Last updated June 5 2020

3029 Aina Lani Drive

3029 Aina Lani Drive · (808) 242-5556
Location

3029 Aina Lani Drive, Pukalani, HI 96768
Aapueo Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Located on the 6th green of the Pukalani Golf Course, this 2- story home boasts of quality and craftsmanship! With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms this large home has so much to offer; including 3 covered decks for entertaining, an office/ den upstairs, an oversized pantry in the kitchen, an oversized garage , plus a laundry room! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and Schools. Less than 5 miles to Seabury Hall, King Kekaulike High school and, Pukalani Elementary and approx. 7 miles to Haleakala Waldorf School. This beautiful home is located in the Residences at Kulamalu Subdivision. There are Haleakala views, valley views and golf course views!~ Home has a photovoltaic system as well. Great back yard with many fruit trees that include : Avocado, lemon, lime, banana.

Rent includes trash, water, sewer and landscaping.
Tenant Pays Electric, Cable and Internet.

Available 6/5/20, Call or email to schedule a showing.

NO SMOKING/NO PETS/NO HUD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Aina Lani Drive have any available units?
3029 Aina Lani Drive has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3029 Aina Lani Drive have?
Some of 3029 Aina Lani Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 Aina Lani Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Aina Lani Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Aina Lani Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3029 Aina Lani Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pukalani.
Does 3029 Aina Lani Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3029 Aina Lani Drive does offer parking.
Does 3029 Aina Lani Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Aina Lani Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Aina Lani Drive have a pool?
No, 3029 Aina Lani Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Aina Lani Drive have accessible units?
No, 3029 Aina Lani Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Aina Lani Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 Aina Lani Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3029 Aina Lani Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3029 Aina Lani Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
