68-1399 Mauna Lani Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna yoga

Luxury Mauna Lani Terrace 3 BD Penthouse*Ocean View from Every Room!! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Recently renovated, this oceanfront penthouse with three bedrooms and three full baths showcases panoramic Pacific Ocean views and offers a stylish, serene setting for your next Big Island stay. Mauna Lani Terrace A303 boasts an elegant new kitchen, luxurious new bathrooms, dramatic vaulted ceilings, gorgeous mahogany details, and cool stone flooring throughout.



Each of the villa’s spacious bedrooms features its own lanai for peaceful enjoyment of the stunning ocean and sunset vistas. Its fully modern kitchen has been thoughtfully appointed with everything needed for relaxed meals at home. The sizable kitchen flows into a large living space with huge windows for taking in the scenery, and a wall of sliding doors in turn opens to another covered lanai.



A new wet bar adds to the appeal of the outdoor living space at Mauna Lani Terrace A303. Unwind with a good book or sip a tropical cocktail while enjoying the sights and sounds of the fish ponds, palm trees, and white sand beach just beyond.



Within walking distance of Mauna Lani Terrace, the new Mauna Lani Auberge Resort offers a variety of dining options. Enjoy an elegant meal and sunset views at the upscale Canoe House, and for a more casual experience, Bay Terrace features a lively bar and laid-back ambiance. Experience outrigger canoeing, stand-up paddle boarding, snorkeling, and more at the hotel’s main beach and nearby Makaiwa Bay. Rejuvenate with a beachside yoga session, or for something more intense, try a cross-training class.



*While all visitors are invited to take advantage of the activities and excursions being offered, the swimming pool and amenities are reserved expressly for guests of Mauna Lani Auberge Resort.



This Mauna Lani Resort residence on the west coast of Hawaii Island allows for easy access to heavenly Hapuna Beach, as well as excellent snorkeling at Anaehoomalu Bay (A-Bay). Championship golf is also nearby, as are activities such as diving, hiking, horseback riding, coffee farm tours, and exploration of volcanoes and petroglyphs. A quick drive leads to numerous dining and shopping possibilities at the Queens’ MarketPlace and the Kings’ Shops.



Disclosure: the Mauna Lani Terrace community pool/spa/sauna/barbecue area will be closed to guests from April 1, 2020 through an estimated end date of October 2020, due to pool remodeling. Guests will have access to the Mauna Lani Sports and Fitness Club at no extra cost. The facility includes a lap pool (not suitable for use by children) and fitness center, 0.5 miles or a 10-minute walk from the villa.



Please note that a mandatory mid-stay cleaning fee of $250 plus tax applies to all stays of 14 days or longer.



Please also note there is no elevator access at this property.



TA-017-970-5856-01



STVR-19-363994



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842631)