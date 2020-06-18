68-1125 N. Kaniku Drive, #102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Desirable location at Mauna Lani Fairways 102! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.



This beautiful townhome boasts a desirable location nestled in a corner building with open space and distant mountain view just off your private lanai. Only a short stroll from the gorgeous waterfall pool, jacuzzi & fitness center, you won't want to leave! Enjoy balmy evening barbecues on your lanai or by the pool. This ground floor, two-story villa has a spacious open floor-plan allowing an easy, uninterrupted flow between the living room, dining area and kitchen. Delight in three choices of eating in, either at the elegant hardwood dining table with seating for six, the breakfast bar with seating for four or dine al fresco in the fresh air on your private lanai. The lanai also features two chaise lounge chairs for relaxing, curling up with a good book, or a lazy afternoon nap. The master bedroom is situated on the ground floor with direct lanai access, a roomy walk-in closet, a spacious ensuite bath featuring a deep jacuzzi-jetted tub, large glass-enclosed shower, and dual sinks. The two guest bedrooms are upstairs with their own cable TVs and a shared bathroom in the hall with shower/tub combo. A separate laundry room off the kitchen provides a washer and dryer for guests' convenience.



Guests of the Fairways enjoy the added benefit of private parking access to the stunning Mauna Lani Beach Club with its white sand beach, fabulous snorkeling, water sport equipment rental, boat charters and mouth-watering Napua open-air restaurant.



Ideally situated between two world-class resorts in a private, gated community, this fantastic villa provides easy access to breathtaking beaches and world-class dining, shopping, golf, and spas. With the Shops at Mauna Lani only a few minutes drive up the road, you'll have an array of nearby dining and shopping options. The villa is within minutes of award winning restaurants, such as Tommy Bahamas (Mauna Lani Shops), Brown's Beach House (Fairmont Orchid), and Napua (Mauna Lani Beach Club). Each one voted one of Top 10 dining venues on the Big Island by Open Table members! Enjoy dining al fresco and watching spectacular sunsets from one of these fabulous restaurants!



Sliding glass doors open from the living room to a private, covered lanai with a built-in gas barbecue grill, sink, open-air dining space, and lounge chairs. The home is also just steps away from the neighborhood’s lagoon-style pool, wading pool for small children, lava rock waterfall and hot tub, landscaped park, and fitness center.



This South Kohala residence is only a five to 10-minute walk from the Shops at Mauna Lani, which include a gourmet market, restaurants, and upscale boutiques. A short drive brings guests to a variety of fabulous beaches, including Mauna Lani Beach Club, a protected cove with white sand and calm waters. Complete with beach chairs, ocean gear rentals, a restaurant, showers, and bathrooms, Mauna Lani Beach Club offers an especially appealing option for families with children. A five-minute drive also leads to six spectacular golf courses and the Kings’ Shops and Queens’ Marketplace within the Waikoloa Beach Resort.



This ideal rental is professionally managed by Big Island resident and licensed Realtor Kirsten Moe, along with the vast support of the Elite Pacific team.



Standard occupancy is 6 guests with a max occupancy of 8 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy



TA-214-516-7872-01

STVR-19-354795



No Pets Allowed



