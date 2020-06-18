68-1122 Na Ala Hele Rd #C1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Spacious Condo w/Views Golf Course Views, A/C, & Pool. Mauna Lani Golf Villas C1 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Situated in a superior end-unit location on the 10th fairway of the famed Francis H. I’i Brown South Course at Mauna Lani, recently-renovated Golf Villas C1 offers a one-of-a-kind experience. Watch the sun rise over Mauna Kea to the east of this exceptional unit, or take in the beautiful lava rock and golf course views stretching to the ocean in the west. The condo’s serene, comfortable elegance provides a perfect setting for relaxing into the island lifestyle.



Villa C1’s open-concept floor plan allows for flow between the well-equipped kitchen and the inviting living and dining spaces, making it possible for the whole group to gather for quality time together. The master suite features a king bed, a flat-screen television, a soaking tub, a large shower, and a dual-sink vanity, as well as a private lanai where you can sip your Kona coffee in the mornings. Each of the other two bedrooms has a queen bed, a flat-screen television, and its own full bathroom. Upstairs, an additional living space contains a sleeper sofa and desk area.



The condo’s living space opens to a large lanai, where you can grill fresh-caught mahi mahi or steaks from Parker Ranch, linger over an open-air meal with panoramic mountain views in the background, or lounge in the comfortable seating while watching the golfers. The former home of the annual Senior Skins Game, the course now hosts the prestigious Hawaii State Open! Guests of the Golf Villas will also enjoy the community pool and hot tub surrounded by lush tropical landscaping.



This condo in the Waikoloa/Kailua-Kona area of west Hawaii offers easy access to renowned beaches such as Anaeho’omalu Bay (or A-Bay), as well as Mauna Lani Beach Club, which has a gorgeous white sand beach, spectacular snorkeling, an excellent restaurant/bar, and rentals conveniently located right on the beach. Charter a boat or enjoy a variety of other water sports nearby, pamper yourself at the Mauna Lani Spa, or explore the fantastic shopping and dining options at the nearby Shops at Mauna Lani, Waikoloa Kings’ Shops, and Queens’ Marketplace.



Please note that we require a seven-night minimum stay during the holidays. Christmas reservations must check out by 10 a.m. on December 27, and New Year's reservations may check in on December 27 or later for a week. There is a 14-night minimum to book both Christmas and New Year's.



Please also note that that this home has central air conditioning throughout, which should not be set below 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Please help us conserve energy by turning the temperature up when leaving the home.



TA-122-816-9216-02



STVR #19-348747



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842559)