Amenities

recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities

4123 Kekaulike Lane Available 07/11/20 Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Princeville Home - 3 Bedrooms & 3 Bathroom fully furnished home in Princeville (excluding linens). This beautiful home has been newly furnished and updated. Home is currently occupied and will schedule showings for pre-qualified applicants. Ready for move in mid to late July.



Rent $3200

Security Deposit $3200



No Pets Allowed



Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Landscaping included in rent



Tenant is required to carry renter's insurance and must provide the policy prior to moving in.



(RLNE5845731)