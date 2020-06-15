All apartments in Pearl City
932 Paaaina Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

932 Paaaina Street

932 Paaaina Street · (808) 733-2233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

932 Paaaina Street, Pearl City, HI 96782
Pearl City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 932 Paaaina Street · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Pearl City 2 Bedroom - Pearl City 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 tandem parking unit with wet bar only. New luxury vinyl tile, split AC system and instant heat gas water heater. Shared laundry and patio area with main house. Water, sewer, trash and gas are included with a cap of $75.00. Any above amount will be tenant's expense. Electricity is billed directly from property manager based on number of occupants. No smoking of any kind on property, good credit and renter's insurance required.

(RLNE5490060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Paaaina Street have any available units?
932 Paaaina Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 932 Paaaina Street currently offering any rent specials?
932 Paaaina Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Paaaina Street pet-friendly?
No, 932 Paaaina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearl City.
Does 932 Paaaina Street offer parking?
Yes, 932 Paaaina Street does offer parking.
Does 932 Paaaina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Paaaina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Paaaina Street have a pool?
No, 932 Paaaina Street does not have a pool.
Does 932 Paaaina Street have accessible units?
No, 932 Paaaina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Paaaina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 Paaaina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 932 Paaaina Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 932 Paaaina Street has units with air conditioning.
