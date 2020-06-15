932 Paaaina Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Pearl City 2 Bedroom - Pearl City 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 tandem parking unit with wet bar only. New luxury vinyl tile, split AC system and instant heat gas water heater. Shared laundry and patio area with main house. Water, sewer, trash and gas are included with a cap of $75.00. Any above amount will be tenant's expense. Electricity is billed directly from property manager based on number of occupants. No smoking of any kind on property, good credit and renter's insurance required.



(RLNE5490060)