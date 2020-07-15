All apartments in Mililani Town
Home
/
Mililani Town, HI
/
95-452 Kaelo Pl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

95-452 Kaelo Pl

95-452 Kaelo Place · No Longer Available
Location

95-452 Kaelo Place, Mililani Town, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Master Bedroom and Bath Rental - Property Id: 204090

A calm and peaceful home inside of a caring neighborhood culdesac. Always welcoming positive energy.
Carport and street curb provide plenty of parking. Inside the surrounding fence a front yard with herb and flower garden. The lanai with grill, round table and chairs provide the perfect spot for a BBQ.
Interior, a large front foyer with couch, TV and gaming room. The living room has 70" TV with Bose surround sound, 2 couches and recliner. Full Kitchen with oven, stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator with freezer, rice cooker, coffee pot, and the requisite pots/pans/plateware/utensils.
Guests have access to all comon spaces within the house to include: kitchen, living room, foyer/gaming room, lanai, front yard/garden, and carport. No access to other private rooms.
The needs of suburb Mililani all within 5 min, If planning adventures to North Shore or exploring Honolulu, just 25 minutes away, just ask your well traveled and friendly host for some local knowledge to help.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204090
Property Id 204090

(RLNE5861276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-452 Kaelo Pl have any available units?
95-452 Kaelo Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mililani Town, HI.
What amenities does 95-452 Kaelo Pl have?
Some of 95-452 Kaelo Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-452 Kaelo Pl currently offering any rent specials?
95-452 Kaelo Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-452 Kaelo Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 95-452 Kaelo Pl is pet friendly.
Does 95-452 Kaelo Pl offer parking?
Yes, 95-452 Kaelo Pl offers parking.
Does 95-452 Kaelo Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-452 Kaelo Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-452 Kaelo Pl have a pool?
No, 95-452 Kaelo Pl does not have a pool.
Does 95-452 Kaelo Pl have accessible units?
No, 95-452 Kaelo Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 95-452 Kaelo Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95-452 Kaelo Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 95-452 Kaelo Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-452 Kaelo Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
