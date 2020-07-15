95-452 Kaelo Pl

Amenities
Master Bedroom and Bath Rental - Property Id: 204090
A calm and peaceful home inside of a caring neighborhood culdesac. Always welcoming positive energy.
Carport and street curb provide plenty of parking. Inside the surrounding fence a front yard with herb and flower garden. The lanai with grill, round table and chairs provide the perfect spot for a BBQ.
Interior, a large front foyer with couch, TV and gaming room. The living room has 70" TV with Bose surround sound, 2 couches and recliner. Full Kitchen with oven, stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator with freezer, rice cooker, coffee pot, and the requisite pots/pans/plateware/utensils.
Guests have access to all comon spaces within the house to include: kitchen, living room, foyer/gaming room, lanai, front yard/garden, and carport. No access to other private rooms.
The needs of suburb Mililani all within 5 min, If planning adventures to North Shore or exploring Honolulu, just 25 minutes away, just ask your well traveled and friendly host for some local knowledge to help.
