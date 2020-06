Amenities

A Must See! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mililani home. Featuring a fenced yard, separate family room, lots of storage, his/hers closets in the master bedroom, and a large lanai. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, and Mililani Highschool. Property has a solar water heater which helps lower the electric bill. Comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, garbage disposal, , and washer/dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner willing to consider 2 pets. Limit 6 people.