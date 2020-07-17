Amenities
95-1140 Makaikai St #16 Available 08/01/20 Tranquil Mililani Home - Crescent Lane 16 - Rental Terms
Rent: $2,000
Security Deposit: $2,000
Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older
Available: August 1, 2020
We are not accepting section 8 at this time
Cresent Lane 1. This two-bedroom, two-bath, two parking top-floor unit is now available in Mililani Mauka on the island of Oahu. Featuring AC window units to keep you cool. Sitting across the street from Mililani Mauka Elementary School makes this an extremely convenient location for a family with small children. Conveniently located close to freeway access.
Nearby Mililani Mauka Elementary School, Mililani Middle School, and Mililani High School.
Rent includes parking, sewer, trash, and water.
Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No smoking. No pets. Tenant insurance required. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Riley Bloom at (808)379-70500 for more information or to schedule a showing appointment.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3988564)