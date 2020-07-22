Apartment List
60 Apartments for rent in Mililani Mauka, HI with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Mililani Mauka means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60
95-2019 Puukaa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
972 sqft
Mililani Mauka - CHARMING, 3BD, 2BA, SF House in MILILANI MAUKA. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wall air conditioning unit in the living room. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room.

1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1139 Makaikai St #54
95-1139 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
95-1139 Makaikai St #54 Available 08/01/20 Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 54 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Security Deposit: $2,000 Application Fee: $25.

1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-660 Wikao St. K106
95-660 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
797 sqft
Great Location, updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment - Great Location. Close to Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. One exit up from Mililani. New paint July 2020. Master bedroom and on suite bath.

1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-510 Wikao Street
95-510 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
895 sqft
For Rent! - The Ridge at Launani, Mililani located in Launani Valley. This is a 895 square foot 3 bedroom, 2 full bath unit with 2 parking stalls. Located very close to Wheeler and Schofield Military Bases and each access to the H-2 freeway.

1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-962 Wikao St
95-962 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with large loft located in Launani Valley area of Mililani. The loft can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Mililani Mauka

1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-101 Kelewaa Place
95-101 Kelewaa Place, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Beautifully maintained and recently fully renovated home available for long term lease with a 1-year minimum start lease term.
Results within 5 miles of Mililani Mauka
6 Units Available
Wahiawa
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,249
1025 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.

1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.

1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204
94-1469 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
786 sqft
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 Available 08/01/20 Tastefully Updated Waipio Condo 2/2/2 Parking - Fabulous corner top end unit with covered Lanai. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit features BBQ area, Club House, Pool, private yard and jogging paths.

1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
$1,100
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A Available 08/01/20 CENTURY PARK PLAZA - 27th Floor - CENTURY PARK PLAZA consists of two towers.

1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1600 Wilikina Drive
1600 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
765 sqft
**XXXXXXXXXXXXXX** 1st Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 3:00 pm By: MANSON This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1444 Koaheahe Street
98-1444 Koaheahe Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1268 sqft
Lovely Townhome in Waiau...convenient to Pearlridge Mall, freeway access, JBPHH, and more! Unit has been remodeled with wood laminate floors, kitchen cabinets w/granite countertops, full washer & dryer, etc.

1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1061 Anania Circle
94-1061 Anania Circle, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1127 sqft
Rent this stylish 2 bed 1.5 bath split level town home with enclosed garage and driveway parking. Stainless steel appliances, vinyl planking, ceramic tile downstairs and wall to wall carpet flooring up stairs. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1429 Polani St #21R
94-1429 Polani Street, Waipio, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
477 sqft
Great location, A/C, pool, 2 assigned parking, water included! Available August 1. Please read our entire ad and view all photos. Then if you are interested, please click "contact us about this property" and enter your information.

1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1461 Waipio Uka Street
94-1461 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
912 sqft
Well kept 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with 1 assigned parking stall in the Villages at Waipio. Breezy Upstairs unit with covered lanai located on cooler side of project. Rent includes water / sewer. Washer / Dryer in unit.

1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1325 sqft
For Rent!! Great central location in Pearl City - Wailuna Complex - Amazing Pearl Harbor and Sunset views from the large front lanai.

1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-328 Kaholo Street
94-328 Kaholo Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1668 sqft
Single level home in Mililani Town with 3 bedrooms/2-full bath with 2-carport parking and driveway. Clean and move in ready. Nice open floor plan with brand new vinyl plank floor thru out, brand new dishwasher and newer refrigerator and washer dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Mililani Mauka
22 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
165 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.

1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #101
53-549 Hawaii Highway 83, Punaluu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
633 sqft
Upgraded Beachfront Large Converted Studio Apartment in Hauula - This 1 bedroom, 1 bath which has been converted into a large studio comes with 1 assigned parking stall unit is located right on the beachfront.

1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.

1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-801 Makakilo Dr. #H49 Kapolei
92-801 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
92-801 Makakilo Dr. #H49 Kapolei Available 08/01/20 Makakilo Garden III - THIS WON'T LAST!! - Ocean view 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse new appliance and A/C in Master & living area, 1 parking stall close to street.

1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1359 Koaheahe Place, #13/130
98-1359 Koaheahe Place, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1278 sqft
98-1359 Koaheahe Place, #13/130 Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom/ 2 Parking Waiau Gardens - Now available is this 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 2 assigned parking stalls located at Waiau Garden Villa in Pearl City.

1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5180 LIKINI ST., #802
5180 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
677 sqft
5180 LIKINI ST., #802 Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home - Conveniently located in Salt Lake, easy access to Downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor, Hickam AFB, Cp Smith & Ft Shafter, Secure bldg, electricity incl in rent. Views of golf course & mts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Mililani Mauka, HI

Finding apartments with a pool in Mililani Mauka means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Mililani Mauka could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

