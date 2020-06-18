All apartments in Makakilo
92-6032 Kohi St.

92-6032 Kohi Street · (808) 445-9223
Location

92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 92-6032 Kohi St. · Avail. Jul 6

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/06/20 4 Br 2.5 Ba Single family home w/ PV at Highpointe (Kapolei - Makakilo) - You'll love the unobstructed panoramic views from Diamond Head to Kapolei at your Makakilo home in Highpointe! Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 level home, enclosed 2 car garage with extra storage above, plus driveway space for 3 additional vehicles. Stainless steel appliances, kitchen prep island, laundry room and upstairs bonus room. Split A/C units in living room and in each bedroom, 16 Photovoltaic electric panels (with 2 backup power batteries) keep energy costs down. Fenced-in backyard and open patio is perfect for entertaining or enjoying the views and cool breezes! Quiet neighborhood, great community park, baseball and sports field nearby. Close to Ko'Olina, Shopping Malls, Movie Theaters, Restaurants, Lagoons and Beaches. Finally, semi-private outdoor shower, to easily keep the sand from all your family adventures outside.

Owner occupied, viewings by appointment only. Available on July 6, 2020.

Call Wesley Mau for a showing at (808) 383-6624

KEY FEATURES:
• Property Type: Single Family
• Interior Area: 2360 sf
• Lanai Area: 339 sf
• Bedrooms: 4
• Bathrooms: 2 1/2
• Parking: 2 car enclosed garage

PROPERTY FEATURES:
• 5 Split A/C units
• Range/Oven
• Refrigerator
• Micro/Hood
• Disposal
• Dishwasher
• Counter Top: Corian/Solid Surface
• Washer and Dryer
• Flooring Type: Linoleum/Carpet/Vinyl Plank

LEASE TERMS:
• Non Smoking
• Pets: Small Dog Negotiable
• Minimum Lease: 1 Year
• Security Deposit and First Month’s Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
• Credit and Background Check Required
• Renter’s Insurance Required
• Rental Application Fee: $51 (Only one applicant needed per household)

HI Pacific Property Management (RB# 21817)
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223

CALL WESLEY MAU (RS-40091) FOR A SHOWING @ (808) 383-6624

(RLNE5809865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

