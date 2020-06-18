Amenities

92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/06/20 4 Br 2.5 Ba Single family home w/ PV at Highpointe (Kapolei - Makakilo) - You'll love the unobstructed panoramic views from Diamond Head to Kapolei at your Makakilo home in Highpointe! Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 level home, enclosed 2 car garage with extra storage above, plus driveway space for 3 additional vehicles. Stainless steel appliances, kitchen prep island, laundry room and upstairs bonus room. Split A/C units in living room and in each bedroom, 16 Photovoltaic electric panels (with 2 backup power batteries) keep energy costs down. Fenced-in backyard and open patio is perfect for entertaining or enjoying the views and cool breezes! Quiet neighborhood, great community park, baseball and sports field nearby. Close to Ko'Olina, Shopping Malls, Movie Theaters, Restaurants, Lagoons and Beaches. Finally, semi-private outdoor shower, to easily keep the sand from all your family adventures outside.



Owner occupied, viewings by appointment only. Available on July 6, 2020.



Call Wesley Mau for a showing at (808) 383-6624



KEY FEATURES:

• Property Type: Single Family

• Interior Area: 2360 sf

• Lanai Area: 339 sf

• Bedrooms: 4

• Bathrooms: 2 1/2

• Parking: 2 car enclosed garage



PROPERTY FEATURES:

• 5 Split A/C units

• Range/Oven

• Refrigerator

• Micro/Hood

• Disposal

• Dishwasher

• Counter Top: Corian/Solid Surface

• Washer and Dryer

• Flooring Type: Linoleum/Carpet/Vinyl Plank



LEASE TERMS:

• Non Smoking

• Pets: Small Dog Negotiable

• Minimum Lease: 1 Year

• Security Deposit and First Month’s Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

• Credit and Background Check Required

• Renter’s Insurance Required

• Rental Application Fee: $51 (Only one applicant needed per household)



HI Pacific Property Management (RB# 21817)

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223



