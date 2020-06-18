All apartments in Laie
Find more places like 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laie, HI
/
55-279 Kamehameha Hwy
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

55-279 Kamehameha Hwy

55-279 Hawaii Highway 83 · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

55-279 Hawaii Highway 83, Laie, HI 96762
Koolauloa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Oceanfront Cottage w/Panoramic Views, Yard, & Private Beach Access. Waipuna - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Welcome to Waipuna Cottage, a charming oceanfront property located on a private secluded estate with panoramic coastline views.  This beautiful cottage features an open living space with sliding, glass doors that open the home to panoramic ocean views.  Waipuna can sleep between 2-6 guests comfortably with its 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. 

Located in the laid-back and peaceful community of Laie, you will find a warm, welcoming spirit of Aloha.  This well-kept, original, beach home is located 5 minutes from the Polynesian Cultural Center, BYU-Hawaii, Laie Hawaii Temple, and local shopping and restaurants.  Take a short drive down the coast to some of Oahu's famous North Shore beaches including Hukilau Beach, Sunset Beach, and Waimea Bay, or walk a minute through a private pedestrian access to Pounders Beach. One of the best parts of staying at Waipuna is feeling its historic significance, as detailed in the book, Nimitz at Ease, which recounts that Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz spent every weekend of the war on the property recuperating from the enormous pressures of winning the war in the Pacific.

Standard occupancy for this rental is 4 guests with a max occupancy of 6 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

No A/C system, open design with plenty of doors and windows allows trade winds to pass through. 

TA-047-284-4288-01

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5809919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy have any available units?
55-279 Kamehameha Hwy has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy have?
Some of 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
55-279 Kamehameha Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laie.
Does 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy offer parking?
No, 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy have a pool?
No, 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy have accessible units?
No, 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 55-279 Kamehameha Hwy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI
Mililani Mauka, HIHaleiwa, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HIKaneohe, HIWaikele, HIWest Loch Estate, HIMakakilo, HIOcean Pointe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity