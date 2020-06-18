55-279 Kamehameha Hwy

Amenities

Oceanfront Cottage w/Panoramic Views, Yard, & Private Beach Access. Waipuna - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Welcome to Waipuna Cottage, a charming oceanfront property located on a private secluded estate with panoramic coastline views. This beautiful cottage features an open living space with sliding, glass doors that open the home to panoramic ocean views. Waipuna can sleep between 2-6 guests comfortably with its 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.



Located in the laid-back and peaceful community of Laie, you will find a warm, welcoming spirit of Aloha. This well-kept, original, beach home is located 5 minutes from the Polynesian Cultural Center, BYU-Hawaii, Laie Hawaii Temple, and local shopping and restaurants. Take a short drive down the coast to some of Oahu's famous North Shore beaches including Hukilau Beach, Sunset Beach, and Waimea Bay, or walk a minute through a private pedestrian access to Pounders Beach. One of the best parts of staying at Waipuna is feeling its historic significance, as detailed in the book, Nimitz at Ease, which recounts that Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz spent every weekend of the war on the property recuperating from the enormous pressures of winning the war in the Pacific.



Standard occupancy for this rental is 4 guests with a max occupancy of 6 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.



No A/C system, open design with plenty of doors and windows allows trade winds to pass through.



No Pets Allowed



