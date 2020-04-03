All apartments in Ko Olina
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:38 PM

92-1522 Aliinui Drive

92-1522 Ali'inui Drive · (808) 312-7884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92-1522 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2303 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Rental in Koolina! The 2 bedroom/2.1 Bath is located in a private community with no drive through traffic! The townhome is located on the last street at the end of the street for more privacy. Make use of the community pool, lounge, BBQ, jacuzzi area. VERY close to the beach and boat harbor. The home is very well taken care of and shows like a model home. Large tile entryway, hallway and kitchen. Carpet in living room & upstairs through the 2 spacious bedrooms. Private lanai for own hosting. Tandem car port parking. You'll love the privacy!
Please call/text 808-343-5325 with a DETAILED message OR email at stshmanagement@gmail.com
Photos to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-1522 Aliinui Drive have any available units?
92-1522 Aliinui Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-1522 Aliinui Drive have?
Some of 92-1522 Aliinui Drive's amenities include carport, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-1522 Aliinui Drive currently offering any rent specials?
92-1522 Aliinui Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-1522 Aliinui Drive pet-friendly?
No, 92-1522 Aliinui Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ko Olina.
Does 92-1522 Aliinui Drive offer parking?
Yes, 92-1522 Aliinui Drive does offer parking.
Does 92-1522 Aliinui Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92-1522 Aliinui Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-1522 Aliinui Drive have a pool?
Yes, 92-1522 Aliinui Drive has a pool.
Does 92-1522 Aliinui Drive have accessible units?
No, 92-1522 Aliinui Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 92-1522 Aliinui Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 92-1522 Aliinui Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92-1522 Aliinui Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 92-1522 Aliinui Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
