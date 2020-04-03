92-1522 Aliinui Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Rental in Koolina! The 2 bedroom/2.1 Bath is located in a private community with no drive through traffic! The townhome is located on the last street at the end of the street for more privacy. Make use of the community pool, lounge, BBQ, jacuzzi area. VERY close to the beach and boat harbor. The home is very well taken care of and shows like a model home. Large tile entryway, hallway and kitchen. Carpet in living room & upstairs through the 2 spacious bedrooms. Private lanai for own hosting. Tandem car port parking. You'll love the privacy!

Please call/text 808-343-5325 with a DETAILED message OR email at stshmanagement@gmail.com

Photos to come.