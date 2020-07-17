All apartments in Kihei
Kihei, HI
6 Alania Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6 Alania Place

6 Alania Place · (808) 276-7661
Kihei
Location

6 Alania Place, Kihei, HI 96753
Waiohuli Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3000 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kihei 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 310364

This newly renovated property is 2 blocks from the ocean.
Rent includes water, trash and yard service.
The kitchen has all new cabinets, new stove, new refrigerator, new dishwasher and new microwave hood.
The whole house has new vinyl wood flooring.
Fenced yard and storage in the garage, with a shared laundry. Parking is on the driveway.
This is a long term rental
Rent is $3000.00 a month with a security deposit of $3000.00
For more information call 808 276-7661
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6-alania-place-kihei-hi/310364
Property Id 310364

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Alania Place have any available units?
6 Alania Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Alania Place have?
Some of 6 Alania Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Alania Place currently offering any rent specials?
6 Alania Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Alania Place pet-friendly?
No, 6 Alania Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kihei.
Does 6 Alania Place offer parking?
Yes, 6 Alania Place offers parking.
Does 6 Alania Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Alania Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Alania Place have a pool?
No, 6 Alania Place does not have a pool.
Does 6 Alania Place have accessible units?
No, 6 Alania Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Alania Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Alania Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Alania Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Alania Place does not have units with air conditioning.
