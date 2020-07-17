Amenities
Kihei 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 310364
This newly renovated property is 2 blocks from the ocean.
Rent includes water, trash and yard service.
The kitchen has all new cabinets, new stove, new refrigerator, new dishwasher and new microwave hood.
The whole house has new vinyl wood flooring.
Fenced yard and storage in the garage, with a shared laundry. Parking is on the driveway.
This is a long term rental
Rent is $3000.00 a month with a security deposit of $3000.00
For more information call 808 276-7661
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6-alania-place-kihei-hi/310364
Property Id 310364
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5950540)