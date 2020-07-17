Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Kihei 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 310364



This newly renovated property is 2 blocks from the ocean.

Rent includes water, trash and yard service.

The kitchen has all new cabinets, new stove, new refrigerator, new dishwasher and new microwave hood.

The whole house has new vinyl wood flooring.

Fenced yard and storage in the garage, with a shared laundry. Parking is on the driveway.

This is a long term rental

Rent is $3000.00 a month with a security deposit of $3000.00

For more information call 808 276-7661

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6-alania-place-kihei-hi/310364

No Pets Allowed



