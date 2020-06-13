91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604

Amenities
3br/2ba Townhouse in Kealakai at Kapolei (HIPPM) (Kapolei) - Available Now & Move-in Ready!
Please call & text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 (808) 721-7990 for showing.
Section 8 ok!
See video tour: https://youtu.be/5veB_FJuJq8
3br/2ba townhouse in Kealakai at Kapolei. Open floor plan, plantation shutters & 2 assigned un-covered parking stall come with unit.
Property is conveniently located a few minutes drive from Kapolei Elementary and a few minutes drive to Kapolei Middle School and Kapolei High School. Easy access to multiple freeway on ramps, lots of shopping, dining and movies! The 2nd city offers a State library, DMV, social security administration, regional and community parks with organized children's sporting activities. Approximately a 20 minute drive to Schofield/Wheeler and 45 minutes to Hickam/Pearl Harbor.
KEY FEATURES:
* Property Type:Townhouse
* Interior Area: 911sf
* Bedrooms: 3
* Bathrooms: 2
* Parking: 2 assigned stalls
PROPERTY FEATURES:
* Window A/C units
* Refrigerator
* Stove/Oven
* Dishwasher
* Microwave
* Full-Sized Washer & Dryer
UTILITIES:
* Water/sewer included
AMENITIES:
* Village of Kapolei pool and rec center use, fees apply.
LEASE TERMS:
* Non Smoking
* Pet negotiable
* Minimum Lease: 1 Year
* Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
* Credit & Background Check Required
* Rental Application Fee: $50
HI Pacific Property Management
Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
(RLNE5505030)