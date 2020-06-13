All apartments in Kapolei
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:32 AM

91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604

91-1027 Kama'aha Avenue · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-1027 Kama'aha Avenue, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
3br/2ba Townhouse in Kealakai at Kapolei (HIPPM) (Kapolei) - Available Now & Move-in Ready!
Please call & text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 (808) 721-7990 for showing.
Section 8 ok!

See video tour: https://youtu.be/5veB_FJuJq8

3br/2ba townhouse in Kealakai at Kapolei. Open floor plan, plantation shutters & 2 assigned un-covered parking stall come with unit.

Property is conveniently located a few minutes drive from Kapolei Elementary and a few minutes drive to Kapolei Middle School and Kapolei High School. Easy access to multiple freeway on ramps, lots of shopping, dining and movies! The 2nd city offers a State library, DMV, social security administration, regional and community parks with organized children's sporting activities. Approximately a 20 minute drive to Schofield/Wheeler and 45 minutes to Hickam/Pearl Harbor.

KEY FEATURES:
* Property Type:Townhouse
* Interior Area: 911sf
* Bedrooms: 3
* Bathrooms: 2
* Parking: 2 assigned stalls

PROPERTY FEATURES:
* Window A/C units
* Refrigerator
* Stove/Oven
* Dishwasher
* Microwave
* Full-Sized Washer & Dryer

UTILITIES:
* Water/sewer included

AMENITIES:
* Village of Kapolei pool and rec center use, fees apply.

LEASE TERMS:
* Non Smoking
* Pet negotiable
* Minimum Lease: 1 Year
* Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
* Credit & Background Check Required
* Rental Application Fee: $50

HI Pacific Property Management
Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817

(RLNE5505030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 have any available units?
91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 have?
Some of 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 currently offering any rent specials?
91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 is pet friendly.
Does 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 offer parking?
Yes, 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 does offer parking.
Does 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 have a pool?
Yes, 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 has a pool.
Does 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 have accessible units?
No, 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604 has units with air conditioning.
