91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604

3br/2ba Townhouse in Kealakai at Kapolei (HIPPM) (Kapolei) - Available Now & Move-in Ready!

Please call & text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 (808) 721-7990 for showing.

Section 8 ok!



See video tour: https://youtu.be/5veB_FJuJq8



3br/2ba townhouse in Kealakai at Kapolei. Open floor plan, plantation shutters & 2 assigned un-covered parking stall come with unit.



Property is conveniently located a few minutes drive from Kapolei Elementary and a few minutes drive to Kapolei Middle School and Kapolei High School. Easy access to multiple freeway on ramps, lots of shopping, dining and movies! The 2nd city offers a State library, DMV, social security administration, regional and community parks with organized children's sporting activities. Approximately a 20 minute drive to Schofield/Wheeler and 45 minutes to Hickam/Pearl Harbor.



KEY FEATURES:

* Property Type:Townhouse

* Interior Area: 911sf

* Bedrooms: 3

* Bathrooms: 2

* Parking: 2 assigned stalls



PROPERTY FEATURES:

* Window A/C units

* Refrigerator

* Stove/Oven

* Dishwasher

* Microwave

* Full-Sized Washer & Dryer



UTILITIES:

* Water/sewer included



AMENITIES:

* Village of Kapolei pool and rec center use, fees apply.



LEASE TERMS:

* Non Smoking

* Pet negotiable

* Minimum Lease: 1 Year

* Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

* Credit & Background Check Required

* Rental Application Fee: $50



HI Pacific Property Management

Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



(RLNE5505030)