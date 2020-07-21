46-026 Aliikane Place

Amenities

Puu Ali'i 1. This three-bedroom, two-bath, one parking (garage) residence is located in the beautiful town of Kaneohe on the windward (East) side of Oahu. Unit features include split AC, blinds, ceiling fans, a full kitchen, and in-unit washer and dryer. Puu Ali'i residents enjoy access to the community BBQ, recreation area, sauna, whirlpool, and tennis court. There is also a residence manager as well as security patrol. Located behind the Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center and Windward Mall, Puu Ali'i has a walk score of 72.