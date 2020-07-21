All apartments in Kaneohe
46-026 Aliikane Place

46-026 Aliikane Pl · No Longer Available
Location

46-026 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
Puu Ali'i 1. This three-bedroom, two-bath, one parking (garage) residence is located in the beautiful town of Kaneohe on the windward (East) side of Oahu. Unit features include split AC, blinds, ceiling fans, a full kitchen, and in-unit washer and dryer. Puu Ali'i residents enjoy access to the community BBQ, recreation area, sauna, whirlpool, and tennis court. There is also a residence manager as well as security patrol. Located behind the Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center and Windward Mall, Puu Ali'i has a walk score of 72.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-026 Aliikane Place have any available units?
46-026 Aliikane Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaneohe, HI.
What amenities does 46-026 Aliikane Place have?
Some of 46-026 Aliikane Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-026 Aliikane Place currently offering any rent specials?
46-026 Aliikane Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-026 Aliikane Place pet-friendly?
No, 46-026 Aliikane Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 46-026 Aliikane Place offer parking?
Yes, 46-026 Aliikane Place offers parking.
Does 46-026 Aliikane Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46-026 Aliikane Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-026 Aliikane Place have a pool?
Yes, 46-026 Aliikane Place has a pool.
Does 46-026 Aliikane Place have accessible units?
No, 46-026 Aliikane Place does not have accessible units.
Does 46-026 Aliikane Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-026 Aliikane Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-026 Aliikane Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46-026 Aliikane Place has units with air conditioning.
