All apartments in Kaneohe
Find more places like 46-001 Puulena Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaneohe, HI
/
46-001 Puulena Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

46-001 Puulena Street

46-001 Puulena St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kaneohe
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

46-001 Puulena St, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Puu Iki. This two-bedroom, two-bath, two tandem parking unit located in Kaneohe on the island of Oahu is now available for rent. Included with the unit are a dishwasher, range/oven, range hood, refrigerator, and stacked washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have a split AC and ceiling fan. One of the best features and adds uniqueness to the unit is the upstairs loft. It can be used as a third bedroom, playroom, an office, etc. The lanai, which can be accessed through the living room or bedroom, overlooks the Koolau Mountains as well as Kaneohe Bay. Windward Mall, Kaneohe Bay, H-2 and H-3 Freeways, Kahekili Highway, and Likelike Highway are all located nearby with easy access to the entrances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-001 Puulena Street have any available units?
46-001 Puulena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaneohe, HI.
What amenities does 46-001 Puulena Street have?
Some of 46-001 Puulena Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-001 Puulena Street currently offering any rent specials?
46-001 Puulena Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-001 Puulena Street pet-friendly?
No, 46-001 Puulena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 46-001 Puulena Street offer parking?
Yes, 46-001 Puulena Street does offer parking.
Does 46-001 Puulena Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46-001 Puulena Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-001 Puulena Street have a pool?
No, 46-001 Puulena Street does not have a pool.
Does 46-001 Puulena Street have accessible units?
No, 46-001 Puulena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 46-001 Puulena Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46-001 Puulena Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 46-001 Puulena Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46-001 Puulena Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kaneohe 1 BedroomsKaneohe 2 Bedrooms
Kaneohe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKaneohe Apartments with Balcony
Kaneohe Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HI
Makaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HI
Halawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College