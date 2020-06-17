46-001 Puulena Street

Amenities

Puu Iki. This two-bedroom, two-bath, two tandem parking unit located in Kaneohe on the island of Oahu is now available for rent. Included with the unit are a dishwasher, range/oven, range hood, refrigerator, and stacked washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have a split AC and ceiling fan. One of the best features and adds uniqueness to the unit is the upstairs loft. It can be used as a third bedroom, playroom, an office, etc. The lanai, which can be accessed through the living room or bedroom, overlooks the Koolau Mountains as well as Kaneohe Bay. Windward Mall, Kaneohe Bay, H-2 and H-3 Freeways, Kahekili Highway, and Likelike Highway are all located nearby with easy access to the entrances.