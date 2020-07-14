45-922 Wailele Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking

Island Style Home w/ Expansive Yard and Monthly Yard Service - AVAILABLE NOW!



Text or call Justin Fragiao (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 or Julie Nurre (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 to schedule showings.



Description:

Island-style home in the heart of Windward Kaneohe Town with a large 12,927 sq ft green fenced yard and 320 sq ft covered lanai. Minutes driving from area schools, libraries, restaurants, grocery stores, and malls.



The 3BD/2BA 1200 sq ft home features open floor plan living space with kitchen island and large glass sliding door from the dining room to the covered lanai. Plenty of room in carport and driveway for multiple vehicles. Full-Sized Washer/Dryer included.



RENTAL TERMS:

* Rent: $2,750

* Application Fee: $51

* Security Deposit: $2,750



Included:

* Monthly Yard Service



LEASE TERMS:

* No Smoking

* No Pets

* Minimum Lease: 1 Year

* Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

* Credit & Background Check Required



HI Pacific Property Management LLC

Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



(RLNE5903049)