Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

45-922 Wailele Rd

45-922 Wailele Road · No Longer Available
Location

45-922 Wailele Road, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Island Style Home w/ Expansive Yard and Monthly Yard Service - AVAILABLE NOW!

Text or call Justin Fragiao (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 or Julie Nurre (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 to schedule showings.

Description:
Island-style home in the heart of Windward Kaneohe Town with a large 12,927 sq ft green fenced yard and 320 sq ft covered lanai. Minutes driving from area schools, libraries, restaurants, grocery stores, and malls.

The 3BD/2BA 1200 sq ft home features open floor plan living space with kitchen island and large glass sliding door from the dining room to the covered lanai. Plenty of room in carport and driveway for multiple vehicles. Full-Sized Washer/Dryer included.

RENTAL TERMS:
* Rent: $2,750
* Application Fee: $51
* Security Deposit: $2,750

Included:
* Monthly Yard Service

LEASE TERMS:
* No Smoking
* No Pets
* Minimum Lease: 1 Year
* Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
* Credit & Background Check Required

HI Pacific Property Management LLC
Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

