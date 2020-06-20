All apartments in Kaneohe
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:15 AM

45-324 Lolopua Street

45-324 Lolopua Street · (808) 536-9626
Location

45-324 Lolopua Street, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
media room
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Well Maintained single family home near Kaneohe Bay in a great neighborhood. Includes family room, dining room, fenced back/side yard. This home features covered parking in private driveway, spacious living room, and spectacular views of the Koolau Mountain Range, Kaneohe Bay, and Kaneohe Marine Base (seasonal fireworks shows and air shows! 1,371 square foot home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 10 minute drive to Kaneohe Marine Base, minutes away from Windward Mall, Theaters, and great shopping. Easy access to Likelike, Pali, and H3 Freeways. No Pets, No smoking, No Sec 8. Security deposit-1 month rent. 1 year lease. Non refundable $20 application fee per occupant over 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-324 Lolopua Street have any available units?
45-324 Lolopua Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 45-324 Lolopua Street currently offering any rent specials?
45-324 Lolopua Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-324 Lolopua Street pet-friendly?
No, 45-324 Lolopua Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 45-324 Lolopua Street offer parking?
Yes, 45-324 Lolopua Street offers parking.
Does 45-324 Lolopua Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-324 Lolopua Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-324 Lolopua Street have a pool?
No, 45-324 Lolopua Street does not have a pool.
Does 45-324 Lolopua Street have accessible units?
No, 45-324 Lolopua Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45-324 Lolopua Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-324 Lolopua Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-324 Lolopua Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-324 Lolopua Street does not have units with air conditioning.
