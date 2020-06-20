45-324 Lolopua Street

Amenities

parking media room range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities parking media room

Well Maintained single family home near Kaneohe Bay in a great neighborhood. Includes family room, dining room, fenced back/side yard. This home features covered parking in private driveway, spacious living room, and spectacular views of the Koolau Mountain Range, Kaneohe Bay, and Kaneohe Marine Base (seasonal fireworks shows and air shows! 1,371 square foot home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 10 minute drive to Kaneohe Marine Base, minutes away from Windward Mall, Theaters, and great shopping. Easy access to Likelike, Pali, and H3 Freeways. No Pets, No smoking, No Sec 8. Security deposit-1 month rent. 1 year lease. Non refundable $20 application fee per occupant over 18 years of age.