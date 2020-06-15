45-020 Malulani Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Charming 3-Bedroom Home Near Kaneohe Yacht Club - Well maintained 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home offers a well-appointed kitchen that opens to an open family room and dining room. The house is nestled in the quiet Kokokahi neighborhood that is minutes away from the Kaneohe Marine Corps Base, Kaneohe Town, and Kailua Town.



The H-3 access is about 1/2 mile away and Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam is 17.5 miles away.



We DO NOT accept SECTION 8, no pets, and no smoking. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application. Credit check required.



If interested, please call Stott Property Management at 808-254-5558.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840571)