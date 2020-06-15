All apartments in Kaneohe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

45-020 Malulani Street

45-020 Malulani St · (808) 254-5558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45-020 Malulani St, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 45-020 Malulani Street · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Charming 3-Bedroom Home Near Kaneohe Yacht Club - Well maintained 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home offers a well-appointed kitchen that opens to an open family room and dining room. The house is nestled in the quiet Kokokahi neighborhood that is minutes away from the Kaneohe Marine Corps Base, Kaneohe Town, and Kailua Town.

The H-3 access is about 1/2 mile away and Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam is 17.5 miles away.

We DO NOT accept SECTION 8, no pets, and no smoking. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application. Credit check required.

If interested, please call Stott Property Management at 808-254-5558.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-020 Malulani Street have any available units?
45-020 Malulani Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 45-020 Malulani Street currently offering any rent specials?
45-020 Malulani Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-020 Malulani Street pet-friendly?
No, 45-020 Malulani Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 45-020 Malulani Street offer parking?
No, 45-020 Malulani Street does not offer parking.
Does 45-020 Malulani Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-020 Malulani Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-020 Malulani Street have a pool?
No, 45-020 Malulani Street does not have a pool.
Does 45-020 Malulani Street have accessible units?
No, 45-020 Malulani Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45-020 Malulani Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-020 Malulani Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-020 Malulani Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-020 Malulani Street does not have units with air conditioning.
