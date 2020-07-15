Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated hot tub internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub internet access

44-602 Kaneohe Bay Drive Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with stunning views of Kaneohe Bay! - All about the views! Stunning sights of Kaneohe Bay and Koolau Mountains from this beautifully renovated home in a highly desirable neighborhood. This property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a spacious deck. Kitchen includes upgraded appliances and lots of storage space. The bedrooms and bathrooms are spacious and well appointed. The location is very convenient with easy access to Kailua, Kaneohe, and the Pali highway and H-3.



Lease includes pest control and landscape service. Electric, water, internet/cable/phone and outdoor spa cleaning and/or maintenance are on tenant. Pets are negotiable but sorry no smoking. Long term lease preferred, however, other terms are negotiable. $4650 per month and security deposit equivalent to one month's rent.



Contact Agent Corinne Souza at 808-561.9195 for more information or to schedule a viewing.



The house does not include the furniture in the pictures and is being rented unfurnished.



(RLNE4201447)