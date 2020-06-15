Amenities
Yacht Club Terrace 4/2 p/f townhouse - YACHT CLUB TERRACE
44-138-2 Hako St
Kaneohe, HI 96744
Very nice two story 4 bedroom 2 bath townhouse
The floor plan features a master bedroom with full bath on main level and 3 bedrooms/one bath upstairs.
Large living room has 16' tall ceilings providing lots of light.
Extensively remodeled with a brand new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Newly painted interior, vinyl plank flooring throughout, two storage units and private fenced courtyard.
Two open reserved parking stalls with guest stalls nearby for visitors.
Park-like setting with lots of open space and just minutes to Kailua Beach, Kaneohe Marine base and the H-3.
Heated community pool, and club house.
Monthly rent $3100.00 includes water/sewer. No pets, non smoking unit. One year lease.
There is a $25.00 application fee per adult applicant. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application.
Applications are processed on a first come, first served basis.
Credit reports must have an EMPIRICA or FICA score of 650 or better.
For more info or to schedule a showing please contact office
Mark Stewart R GRI
RB -15538
Stewart & Assoc Inc
808-949-2302
RB -14296
(RLNE5183844)