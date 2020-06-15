All apartments in Kaneohe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

44-138-2 Hako St

44-138 Hako St · (808) 949-2302
Location

44-138 Hako St, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 44-138-2 Hako St · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1555 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
Yacht Club Terrace 4/2 p/f townhouse - YACHT CLUB TERRACE
44-138-2 Hako St
Kaneohe, HI 96744

Very nice two story 4 bedroom 2 bath townhouse

The floor plan features a master bedroom with full bath on main level and 3 bedrooms/one bath upstairs.

Large living room has 16' tall ceilings providing lots of light.

Extensively remodeled with a brand new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.

Newly painted interior, vinyl plank flooring throughout, two storage units and private fenced courtyard.

Two open reserved parking stalls with guest stalls nearby for visitors.

Park-like setting with lots of open space and just minutes to Kailua Beach, Kaneohe Marine base and the H-3.

Heated community pool, and club house.

Monthly rent $3100.00 includes water/sewer. No pets, non smoking unit. One year lease.

There is a $25.00 application fee per adult applicant. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application.

Applications are processed on a first come, first served basis.
Credit reports must have an EMPIRICA or FICA score of 650 or better.

For more info or to schedule a showing please contact office
Mark Stewart R GRI
RB -15538
Stewart & Assoc Inc
808-949-2302
RB -14296

(RLNE5183844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

