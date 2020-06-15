73-1109 Nuuanu Place

Amenities
Cute one bedroom with stainless steel appliances - all utils included! - AVAILABLE. This spacious, furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit has been recently remodeled. Stacked washer/dryer located in unit for your convenience.
The Seascape Complex is just a short drive to Keohale & Kua Bay beaches! OTEC, Costco, restaurants, shops located near Airport and UH Palamanui Campus.
Property features
* Assigned parking
* BBQ area and pavilion
* Tastefully landscaped
* Solar hot water
NO PETS - NO SMOKING - MINIMUM 6 MONTH LEASE REQUIRED
Rent: $1700 per month + 4.712% GE Tax.
** All Utilities included **
Please contact Nick Benoit or Amanda van Weert for more information!
Nick Benoit
RA| Property Manager
ELITE Pacific Properties
808.334.0548
Nick.benoit@elitepacific.com
RS-74367
Amanda van Weert
RA| Property Manager
ELITE Pacific Properties
808.334-0548
Amanda.vanweert@elitepacific.com
RB-22549
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4286338)