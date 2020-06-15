All apartments in Kalaoa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

73-1109 Nuuanu Place

73-1109 Nuuanu Pl · (808) 990-1688
Location

73-1109 Nuuanu Pl, Kalaoa, HI 96740
Kalaoa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 73-1109 Nuuanu Place · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Cute one bedroom with stainless steel appliances - all utils included! - AVAILABLE. This spacious, furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit has been recently remodeled. Stacked washer/dryer located in unit for your convenience.

The Seascape Complex is just a short drive to Keohale & Kua Bay beaches! OTEC, Costco, restaurants, shops located near Airport and UH Palamanui Campus.

Property features

* Assigned parking
* BBQ area and pavilion
* Tastefully landscaped
* Solar hot water

NO PETS - NO SMOKING - MINIMUM 6 MONTH LEASE REQUIRED

Rent: $1700 per month + 4.712% GE Tax.
** All Utilities included **

Please contact Nick Benoit or Amanda van Weert for more information!

Nick Benoit
RA| Property Manager
ELITE Pacific Properties
808.334.0548
Nick.benoit@elitepacific.com
RS-74367

Amanda van Weert
RA| Property Manager
ELITE Pacific Properties
808.334-0548
Amanda.vanweert@elitepacific.com
RB-22549

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4286338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

