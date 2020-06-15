73-1109 Nuuanu Place

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Cute one bedroom with stainless steel appliances - all utils included! - AVAILABLE. This spacious, furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit has been recently remodeled. Stacked washer/dryer located in unit for your convenience.



The Seascape Complex is just a short drive to Keohale & Kua Bay beaches! OTEC, Costco, restaurants, shops located near Airport and UH Palamanui Campus.



Property features



* Assigned parking

* BBQ area and pavilion

* Tastefully landscaped

* Solar hot water



NO PETS - NO SMOKING - MINIMUM 6 MONTH LEASE REQUIRED



Rent: $1700 per month + 4.712% GE Tax.

** All Utilities included **



Please contact Nick Benoit or Amanda van Weert for more information!



Nick Benoit

RA| Property Manager

ELITE Pacific Properties

808.334.0548

Nick.benoit@elitepacific.com

RS-74367



Amanda van Weert

RA| Property Manager

ELITE Pacific Properties

808.334-0548

Amanda.vanweert@elitepacific.com

RB-22549



(RLNE4286338)