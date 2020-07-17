All apartments in Kailua
75-5919 Alii Drive, Unit #F23

75-5919 Alii Drive · (808) 437-2178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75-5919 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI 96740
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75-5919 Alii Drive, Unit #F23 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Long Term - Alii Cove FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bath with Loft - Alii Cove is Private Gated Community located across the street from Honl's Beach and within a five-minute walk to downtown Kailua-Kona, Alii Cove has it all! The complex, which is located between Alii Drive and Walua Road, boasts its own Resort like Pool, Keiki Pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ area and Fitness Center for your enjoyment.

This 2nd floor condo features Two Bedrooms, Two FULL Baths, Granite Counter Tops, additional Loft Space (great for an office!), Lanai off the living room. It also includes a two assigned parking spaces. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Fully furnished. The unit is NOT directly on Alii Drive, so very quite.

Rent is $2,350.00
Water and Trash included.
Tenants to pay all other utilities.
Six month lease starting.
No Pets / No Smoking

To schedule a showing, please contact our Property Manager, Ken Patterson at 808-437-2178.

AA OCEANFRONT LLC
75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Showings are available by appointment only. Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2038354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

