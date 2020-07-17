75-5919 Alii Drive, Unit #F23

Amenities

Long Term - Alii Cove FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bath with Loft - Alii Cove is Private Gated Community located across the street from Honl's Beach and within a five-minute walk to downtown Kailua-Kona, Alii Cove has it all! The complex, which is located between Alii Drive and Walua Road, boasts its own Resort like Pool, Keiki Pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ area and Fitness Center for your enjoyment.



This 2nd floor condo features Two Bedrooms, Two FULL Baths, Granite Counter Tops, additional Loft Space (great for an office!), Lanai off the living room. It also includes a two assigned parking spaces. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Fully furnished. The unit is NOT directly on Alii Drive, so very quite.



Rent is $2,350.00

Water and Trash included.

Tenants to pay all other utilities.

Six month lease starting.

No Pets / No Smoking



To schedule a showing, please contact our Property Manager, Ken Patterson at 808-437-2178.



AA OCEANFRONT LLC

75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740



Showings are available by appointment only. Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/



No Pets Allowed



