75-5452 Kona Bay Drive Lot #38

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room

Large Oceanfront Home with Pool, Easy Access to Downtown Kona, Steps from Keiki Ponds. Kona Blue - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Ocean views and posh yet comfy furnishings will whisk you away to paradise the moment you enter Kona Blue. The first level features a spacious entryway and foyer that leads to the dining room. With seating for eight, it’s the perfect space for a festive dinner party. Relax in style in the open concept living room where you’ll find soothing neutral decor and spectacular views of the pool and the sparkling blue ocean just beyond.



To the right of the living room you’ll find the spacious kitchen, which is furnished with an eat-in area and all of the cooking essentials you could imagine. With ocean views, tons of space and lots of seating, you’ll be inspired to whip up a great breakfast, blend a tropical smoothie or savor a cup of Kona coffee for you and your guests.



A large large laundry room with a full-size washer and dryer are near the kitchen, as well as the cozy fifth bedroom, where you’ll find a plush queen bed, air conditioning, lanai access and ocean views.



Upstairs at Kona Blue you’ll find all the comforts of home—and then some. Choose from four well-appointed bedrooms, including the “red room” which has a king-size bed, air conditioning, a quaint loveseat and private balcony, a room with two twin beds, air conditioning and serene mountain views, and a beautifully decorated queen room with air conditioning and a kitchenette. A spacious dual entry bathroom connects the two guest rooms while providing plenty of privacy.



The deluxe master suite features air conditioning, a king-size bed, queen sleeper sofa, a twin daybed, walk-in closet stocked with lots of baby gear, and an en suite bathroom. The private lanai is a wonderful place to sip your morning coffee while taking in gorgeous views of the Pacific.



Gather your guests and watch a movie in the media room, which is also equipped with extra sleeping space for little ones in need of a nap.



Outdoors at Kona Blue, beauty and relaxation await you. Take a refreshing swim in the oceanfront pool, sip Mai Tais while relaxing on a chaise lounge, or lie down on the soft green grass and soak up the sun. Kona Blue has a plethora of furnished lanai space. With balmy tropical breezes and ocean views, it’s perfect for hosting a large dinner party, or a romantic al fresco evening for two.



Kona Blue’s three-car garage is where you’ll find everything you need for a fun day at the beach, including chairs, umbrellas, coolers, boogie boards and more. A short five-minute walk and you’re at Keiki Ponds Beach, where adults and kids will love exploring the warm tide pools while catching glimpses of minnows, shrimp and sea shells.



Kona Blue is only a mile from the Kailua-Kona Pier and to downtown, which is known for being a shopper's paradise. You’ll also love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha, I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu’ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is an iconic landmark and reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.



Watch the cruise ships from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Buy fresh tropical fruit at the farmers market, enjoy shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, or hang out at the beach. There's plenty to do in and around Kailua-Kona. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset.



Kona Blue is a beautiful home located on Hawaii’s majestic Kona Coast. Here you will find the perfect mix of beauty, tranquility outdoor adventure. We hope that you will make it your choice for your next Hawaiian trip!



*This property features A/C in all the bedrooms as well as the media room. The living room, dining room, and kitchen areas are not air conditioned but they feature excellent ventilation*



STVR-19-364087 / NUC-19-1592



TA 085-6500224-01



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838872)