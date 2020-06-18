75-244 Malulani Drive

Amenities

Private Home Near Kona Town w/Ocean views, Large lanai, & A/C. Hale Alaula - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Bring the entire family to our beautiful three-bedroom, two-bathroom home located in the beautiful Malulani Gardens. There’s plenty of space for everyone in this comfortable home. Enjoy the private lanai and manicured lawn complete with a deck and a spa. This home is surrounded on two sides by an ancient Hawaiian archeological site.



You’ll love the comfortable, open-concept living area in this lovely home. The living room, kitchen and dining area all share the view of the ocean and sunset. Experience ocean and sunset views from the kitchen, living room and dining area. This home features festive ocean-themed interior design touches throughout. The large gourmet kitchen is fully stocked will everything needed to prepare a great meal. Gas cooktop and dining space for up to eight people create efficiency and convenience. The living room is furnished with an abundance of comfortable seating as well as a 55-inch flat-screen T.V. The highlight of this space is lanai which is accessible through the large sliding glass doors. Enjoy expansive views of the sparkling ocean, as well as refreshing sea breezes.



In addition to lanai access and beautiful views, the master bedroom features a king-sized bed, 40-inch T.V. with Blu-Ray player, WiFi, and high ceilings with fans and skylights. You’ll love the privacy of the en suite bathroom, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is furnished with a cozy queen-size bed, an overhead fan, 32-inch wall-mounted Smart T.V. with a Blu-Ray player, and a large closet.



The third bedroom is comfortably furnished with two twin beds, an overhead fan, and a 32-inch Smart T.V. All televisions feature cable, including Netflix, for your enjoyment. The second full-sized bathroom is located in the hallway between the second and third bedrooms. House water filtration system, a small library, as well as Netflix and Blu-Ray-equipped televisions throughout provide you with every amenity for the perfect stay.



The beach is only a short drive away from Hale Alaula. All you need are towels, sunscreen, and flip-flops. Upon your return, simply wash the sand away from under the refreshing outdoor hot shower. Or if you prefer, take a hot tub in the private spa while watching the sunset. This home has an expansive private lanai and manicured grass area with a spa and deck with direct views to the ocean. Have a family cook-out in the barbecue area, enjoy ice-cold drinks and balmy tradewinds while lounging on the deck. This home is the perfect gathering place.



Malulani Gardens is a private gated community that is easily accessible to downtown Kailua-Kona. This community also provides pedestrian walking paths, with keypad entrances, for easy access to nearby shopping. If you want to venture a bit further, the beaches, restaurants, and shops of downtown Kailua-Kona are only a five-minute drive away.



Just minutes from the beach, our ocean-inspired home is right up the street from the historic Ali’i Drive. Enjoy the shops, restaurants, historical monuments, and museums of Kailua-Kona. Rent a bicycle or stroll Kona Tow. Discover the local sea life at Kahalu’u Beach Park and White Sands Beach.



We are both retired teachers from the San Francisco Bay Area. Together, we love traveling all over the world, which allows us to share our Malulani Garden home with you when we’re away.



Hale Alaula is a beautiful private residence and rental on the Big Island. Its location provides easy access to beaches and a variety of outdoor and cultural activities so that you can experience your Hawaiian stay like a local!



TA-028-542-5664-01

STVR#: 19-35770 / NUC-19-953



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842678)