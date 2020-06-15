All apartments in Kahaluu-Keauhou
78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113

78-7039 Kamehameha III Rd · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

78-7039 Kamehameha III Rd, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
*Rates Reduced* 1 BR condo, on the edge of Keauhou! (Keauhou Resort 113) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Say Aloha to this nicely appointed, private condo with ocean views of the Kona Coast, in the heart of Keauhou. Perfect for a small family or group of friends, this lovely home can accommodate up to four guests and is just steps from local beaches and attractions.

The bright, open floor plan at Keauhou Resort #113 includes a living room with inviting seating options (one of which is a queen sleeper sofa) and a flat-screen television with a DVD player. Wireless internet is also provided for your entertainment, and a washer and dryer are handy for your convenience. The master bedroom comes complete with a luxurious king-size bed, television, portable A/C unit, and access to its own shaded lanai, and the unit has a full bathroom with a walk-in shower and separate vanity. After preparing a meal in the fully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, guests can gather at the dining table with seating for four to enjoy a relaxing meal together at home.

If you prefer an al fresco dining experience, step out onto the private lanai. Patio seating is positioned so you can unwind in the fresh air with a mai tai while the sun sets over the ocean. Depending on the season in which you visit, you might even spot spinner dolphins playing in the Pacific! Keauhou Resort has a large, gated pool area for your use, surrounded by lounge chairs for sunbathing. The also unit offers one assigned parking space.

Keauhou Bay is a short stroll away, and a great place for renting paddleboards and kayaks. For dining and shopping options as well as a movie theater, Keauhou Shopping Center is also nearby. Attractions such as Keauhou Golf Course are also just a quick drive away.

TA 077-110-3232-01
STVR-19-366757

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 have any available units?
78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 have?
Some of 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 currently offering any rent specials?
78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 pet-friendly?
No, 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahaluu-Keauhou.
Does 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 offer parking?
Yes, 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 does offer parking.
Does 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 have a pool?
Yes, 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 has a pool.
Does 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 have accessible units?
No, 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 does not have accessible units.
Does 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113 has units with air conditioning.
