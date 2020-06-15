78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room

*Rates Reduced* 1 BR condo, on the edge of Keauhou! (Keauhou Resort 113) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Say Aloha to this nicely appointed, private condo with ocean views of the Kona Coast, in the heart of Keauhou. Perfect for a small family or group of friends, this lovely home can accommodate up to four guests and is just steps from local beaches and attractions.



The bright, open floor plan at Keauhou Resort #113 includes a living room with inviting seating options (one of which is a queen sleeper sofa) and a flat-screen television with a DVD player. Wireless internet is also provided for your entertainment, and a washer and dryer are handy for your convenience. The master bedroom comes complete with a luxurious king-size bed, television, portable A/C unit, and access to its own shaded lanai, and the unit has a full bathroom with a walk-in shower and separate vanity. After preparing a meal in the fully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, guests can gather at the dining table with seating for four to enjoy a relaxing meal together at home.



If you prefer an al fresco dining experience, step out onto the private lanai. Patio seating is positioned so you can unwind in the fresh air with a mai tai while the sun sets over the ocean. Depending on the season in which you visit, you might even spot spinner dolphins playing in the Pacific! Keauhou Resort has a large, gated pool area for your use, surrounded by lounge chairs for sunbathing. The also unit offers one assigned parking space.



Keauhou Bay is a short stroll away, and a great place for renting paddleboards and kayaks. For dining and shopping options as well as a movie theater, Keauhou Shopping Center is also nearby. Attractions such as Keauhou Golf Course are also just a quick drive away.



TA 077-110-3232-01

STVR-19-366757



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838837)