Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
78-6825 Keaupuni Street
Last updated June 18 2020

78-6825 Keaupuni Street

78-6825 Keaupuni Place · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Kahaluu-Keauhou
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

78-6825 Keaupuni Place, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 78-6825 Keaupuni Street · Avail. now

$9,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2889 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Ocean view, Private home, Plunge Pool, Tropical comfort, Keauhou Estates #185 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Experience privacy and panoramic Pacific views just ten minutes from endless dining and shopping options in downtown Kailua-Kona. Situated in the exclusive gated Keauhou Estates community, this elegant custom home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Enjoy island living at its finest, as the high ceilings and open floor plan allow lovely Hawaiian breezes to blow throughout the place.

The flow of the expansive living space, dining room, and kitchen enable the whole family to spend quality time together, while the numerous windows ensure you’re constantly aware of the incredible scenery. The master suite offers a sitting area, more ocean views, French doors leading out to the lanai, and an en suite bathroom with a soaking tub. Each bedroom has air conditioning for extra comfort, as well as a flat-screen smart TV and high-speed wireless internet.

Outside, guests will find a refreshing plunge pool and a fire pit, where the group can gather for stunning sunsets. On the covered lanai, linger over an open-air meal after barbecuing on the grill, or curl up in a lounge chair with a good book.  The grounds also include a seating area around a peaceful fountain, as well as fruit trees and other tropical landscaping.

This home enjoys an ideal location on the west side of the Big Island. A five-minute drive brings guests to restaurants, shops, and a movie theater, and the resorts just south of the home provide additional dining, shopping, and spa options. Have your fill of scuba diving, kayaking, and other water sports at Keauhou Bay, or snorkel with the sea turtles at nearby Kahaluu Beach Park. Find the perfect balance between serenity and adventure in this heavenly Hawaiian home-away-from-home.

TA-128-909-9264-01
STVR-19-354367 / NUC-19-765

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78-6825 Keaupuni Street have any available units?
78-6825 Keaupuni Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78-6825 Keaupuni Street have?
Some of 78-6825 Keaupuni Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78-6825 Keaupuni Street currently offering any rent specials?
78-6825 Keaupuni Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78-6825 Keaupuni Street pet-friendly?
No, 78-6825 Keaupuni Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahaluu-Keauhou.
Does 78-6825 Keaupuni Street offer parking?
No, 78-6825 Keaupuni Street does not offer parking.
Does 78-6825 Keaupuni Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78-6825 Keaupuni Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78-6825 Keaupuni Street have a pool?
Yes, 78-6825 Keaupuni Street has a pool.
Does 78-6825 Keaupuni Street have accessible units?
No, 78-6825 Keaupuni Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78-6825 Keaupuni Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 78-6825 Keaupuni Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78-6825 Keaupuni Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78-6825 Keaupuni Street has units with air conditioning.
