78-6825 Keaupuni Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool air conditioning fire pit clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

Ocean view, Private home, Plunge Pool, Tropical comfort, Keauhou Estates #185 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Experience privacy and panoramic Pacific views just ten minutes from endless dining and shopping options in downtown Kailua-Kona. Situated in the exclusive gated Keauhou Estates community, this elegant custom home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Enjoy island living at its finest, as the high ceilings and open floor plan allow lovely Hawaiian breezes to blow throughout the place.



The flow of the expansive living space, dining room, and kitchen enable the whole family to spend quality time together, while the numerous windows ensure you’re constantly aware of the incredible scenery. The master suite offers a sitting area, more ocean views, French doors leading out to the lanai, and an en suite bathroom with a soaking tub. Each bedroom has air conditioning for extra comfort, as well as a flat-screen smart TV and high-speed wireless internet.



Outside, guests will find a refreshing plunge pool and a fire pit, where the group can gather for stunning sunsets. On the covered lanai, linger over an open-air meal after barbecuing on the grill, or curl up in a lounge chair with a good book. The grounds also include a seating area around a peaceful fountain, as well as fruit trees and other tropical landscaping.



This home enjoys an ideal location on the west side of the Big Island. A five-minute drive brings guests to restaurants, shops, and a movie theater, and the resorts just south of the home provide additional dining, shopping, and spa options. Have your fill of scuba diving, kayaking, and other water sports at Keauhou Bay, or snorkel with the sea turtles at nearby Kahaluu Beach Park. Find the perfect balance between serenity and adventure in this heavenly Hawaiian home-away-from-home.



TA-128-909-9264-01

STVR-19-354367 / NUC-19-765



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842156)