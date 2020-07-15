77-158 Mahiehie

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

UNFURNISHED 3/2 PRIVATE HOME WITH OCEAN VIEW! AVAILABLE NOW! - Live near the Beach! Beautifully maintained single level home a few short blocks from White Sands Beach Park with nice ocean views and comfortable outdoor living area. This home has it all with Solar Voltaic System (Owned) , Solar Hot water, granite kitchen counters, quality stainless steel appliances, Brazilian Tigerwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, and much more. .. The beautiful gardens feature lush low maintenance landscaping (INCLUDED WITH RENT)You can often hear the sounds of surf while relaxing on your back yard patio. The extended custom patio is perfect for BBQs and entertaining with friends and family. The home is situated to capture Kona's balmy ocean breezes and has nice airflow. Alii Heights features sidewalks and street lights- Great for walks! Upgrades and Features include: * 16 panel photovoltaic System (owned) * 80 gallon Solar hot water system * Brazilian Tigerwood flooring in main living area. * Shutters in all bedroom windows * DeWils Cabinets * Extended custom-stamped concrete patio * Sunshades on lanai * Upgraded faucets * Custom shelving and drawers in master walk-in closet. And much, much more! A great place to call home in Kona!



****Central A/C system being installed. Pics will be shown once complete.



Monthly Rent $3400.00 + 4.4386% GE Tax + Utilities (GE Tax will increase to 4.712% starting 1/01/2020).

SOLAR---SAVES YOU $$$$

Water is included up to $100 per billing cycle

HOUSE IS UNFURNISHED



NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY - NO PETS



Please ensure you can meet our application qualifications BEFORE APPLYING OR REQUESTING A SHOWING (see details below). No refunds given.



To apply online and view our qualifications, please visit our website at: www.whpmkona.com/vacancies Click the Apply Now tab to view qualifications.



West Hawaii Property Management, LLC

74-5565 Luhia St. STE 101

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740



Showings conducted Monday - Friday. Contact us at #808.339.3649 to get property address and showing times available.



No Pets Allowed



