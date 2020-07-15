All apartments in Kahaluu-Keauhou
77-158 Mahiehie

77-158 Mahiehie Street · (808) 339-3649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77-158 Mahiehie Street, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Kaumalumalu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 77-158 Mahiehie · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
UNFURNISHED 3/2 PRIVATE HOME WITH OCEAN VIEW! AVAILABLE NOW! - Live near the Beach! Beautifully maintained single level home a few short blocks from White Sands Beach Park with nice ocean views and comfortable outdoor living area. This home has it all with Solar Voltaic System (Owned) , Solar Hot water, granite kitchen counters, quality stainless steel appliances, Brazilian Tigerwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, and much more. .. The beautiful gardens feature lush low maintenance landscaping (INCLUDED WITH RENT)You can often hear the sounds of surf while relaxing on your back yard patio. The extended custom patio is perfect for BBQs and entertaining with friends and family. The home is situated to capture Kona's balmy ocean breezes and has nice airflow. Alii Heights features sidewalks and street lights- Great for walks! Upgrades and Features include: * 16 panel photovoltaic System (owned) * 80 gallon Solar hot water system * Brazilian Tigerwood flooring in main living area. * Shutters in all bedroom windows * DeWils Cabinets * Extended custom-stamped concrete patio * Sunshades on lanai * Upgraded faucets * Custom shelving and drawers in master walk-in closet. And much, much more! A great place to call home in Kona!

****Central A/C system being installed. Pics will be shown once complete.

Monthly Rent $3400.00 + 4.4386% GE Tax + Utilities (GE Tax will increase to 4.712% starting 1/01/2020).
SOLAR---SAVES YOU $$$$
Water is included up to $100 per billing cycle
HOUSE IS UNFURNISHED

NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY - NO PETS

Please ensure you can meet our application qualifications BEFORE APPLYING OR REQUESTING A SHOWING (see details below). No refunds given.

To apply online and view our qualifications, please visit our website at: www.whpmkona.com/vacancies Click the Apply Now tab to view qualifications.

West Hawaii Property Management, LLC
74-5565 Luhia St. STE 101
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Showings conducted Monday - Friday. Contact us at #808.339.3649 to get property address and showing times available.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4622805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77-158 Mahiehie have any available units?
77-158 Mahiehie has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77-158 Mahiehie have?
Some of 77-158 Mahiehie's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77-158 Mahiehie currently offering any rent specials?
77-158 Mahiehie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77-158 Mahiehie pet-friendly?
No, 77-158 Mahiehie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahaluu-Keauhou.
Does 77-158 Mahiehie offer parking?
No, 77-158 Mahiehie does not offer parking.
Does 77-158 Mahiehie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77-158 Mahiehie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77-158 Mahiehie have a pool?
No, 77-158 Mahiehie does not have a pool.
Does 77-158 Mahiehie have accessible units?
No, 77-158 Mahiehie does not have accessible units.
Does 77-158 Mahiehie have units with dishwashers?
No, 77-158 Mahiehie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77-158 Mahiehie have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 77-158 Mahiehie has units with air conditioning.
