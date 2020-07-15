650 Palawiki St

Amenities
Ideally situated Island Family Home in Enchanted Lakes, Kailua - AVAILABLE NOW!
Text or call Justin Fragiao (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 or Julie Nurre (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 to schedule showings.
Video link: https://youtu.be/_Nb3sgRo-V8
Ideal Kailua location on the way to famous Lanikai Beach off Wanaao Rd. Keolu Shopping center is a 5-minute drive for groceries, restaurants, gas, and local scene. Easy access to multiple highways for transit to downtown Honolulu, West Oahu, Pearl Harbor, KMCBH.
This 4 bedrooms 2 baths 1560 sq ft home features laminate flooring, updated kitchen, screened back patio, indoor laundry, and ceiling fans. The entire interior and exterior of the home were recently painted.
Rental Terms
Rent: $3,500
Application Fee: $51
Security Deposit: $3,500
UTILITIES INCLUDED:
* Water and Sewer
* Yard Service
LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required
HI Pacific Property Management
Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
(RLNE2662490)