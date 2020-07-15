All apartments in Honolulu County
Find more places like 650 Palawiki St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu County, HI
/
650 Palawiki St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

650 Palawiki St

650 Palawiki Street · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

650 Palawiki Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 650 Palawiki St · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ideally situated Island Family Home in Enchanted Lakes, Kailua - AVAILABLE NOW!

Text or call Justin Fragiao (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 or Julie Nurre (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 to schedule showings.

Video link: https://youtu.be/_Nb3sgRo-V8

Ideal Kailua location on the way to famous Lanikai Beach off Wanaao Rd. Keolu Shopping center is a 5-minute drive for groceries, restaurants, gas, and local scene. Easy access to multiple highways for transit to downtown Honolulu, West Oahu, Pearl Harbor, KMCBH.

This 4 bedrooms 2 baths 1560 sq ft home features laminate flooring, updated kitchen, screened back patio, indoor laundry, and ceiling fans. The entire interior and exterior of the home were recently painted.

Rental Terms
Rent: $3,500
Application Fee: $51
Security Deposit: $3,500

UTILITIES INCLUDED:
* Water and Sewer
* Yard Service

LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required

HI Pacific Property Management
Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817

(RLNE2662490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Palawiki St have any available units?
650 Palawiki St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 650 Palawiki St have?
Some of 650 Palawiki St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Palawiki St currently offering any rent specials?
650 Palawiki St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Palawiki St pet-friendly?
No, 650 Palawiki St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 650 Palawiki St offer parking?
No, 650 Palawiki St does not offer parking.
Does 650 Palawiki St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Palawiki St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Palawiki St have a pool?
No, 650 Palawiki St does not have a pool.
Does 650 Palawiki St have accessible units?
No, 650 Palawiki St does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Palawiki St have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Palawiki St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Palawiki St have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Palawiki St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 650 Palawiki St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave
Wahiawa, HI 96786
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street
Waipahu, HI 96797
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd
Kapolei, HI 96707
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street
Kapolei, HI 96707
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIWailua Homesteads, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIPrinceville, HIMakaha, HI
Makakilo, HIWaipio Acres, HIWaialua, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIRoyal Kunia, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaikele, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity