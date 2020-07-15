650 Palawiki St

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Ideally situated Island Family Home in Enchanted Lakes, Kailua - AVAILABLE NOW!



Text or call Justin Fragiao (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 or Julie Nurre (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 to schedule showings.



Video link: https://youtu.be/_Nb3sgRo-V8



Ideal Kailua location on the way to famous Lanikai Beach off Wanaao Rd. Keolu Shopping center is a 5-minute drive for groceries, restaurants, gas, and local scene. Easy access to multiple highways for transit to downtown Honolulu, West Oahu, Pearl Harbor, KMCBH.



This 4 bedrooms 2 baths 1560 sq ft home features laminate flooring, updated kitchen, screened back patio, indoor laundry, and ceiling fans. The entire interior and exterior of the home were recently painted.



Rental Terms

Rent: $3,500

Application Fee: $51

Security Deposit: $3,500



UTILITIES INCLUDED:

* Water and Sewer

* Yard Service



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

No Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit & Background Check Required

Renter's Insurance Required



HI Pacific Property Management

Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



(RLNE2662490)