61-226 Kamehameha Hwy

North Shore - 2/1 with 2 parking. Across street from the Ocean. Nice Views! - Available Now! Location, location, location! Fantastic property across the street from the ocean. Newly renovated bathroom!!

The remainder of the home is in original condition, but it is well cared for. Spacious living area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, dining room, and a quaint sitting area at entrance. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and a dishwasher. Approx. 1,080 sf. Washer and dryer at the unit. Open Tandem parking stalls for 2 cars. The living room offers nice ocean views, tile floors, and lots of windows for lots of natural light. Large front yard. Located just past Haleiwa town and mile marker #5! No Pets. No smoking. 1 year rental agreement, good credit, and renter's insurance is required. $25.00 application fee per adult.



No Pets Allowed



