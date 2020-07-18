All apartments in Honolulu County
61-226 Kamehameha Hwy
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

61-226 Kamehameha Hwy

61-226 Kamehameha Highway · (808) 256-8856
Location

61-226 Kamehameha Highway, Honolulu County, HI 96712
North Shore

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
North Shore - 2/1 with 2 parking. Across street from the Ocean. Nice Views! - Available Now! Location, location, location! Fantastic property across the street from the ocean. Newly renovated bathroom!!
The remainder of the home is in original condition, but it is well cared for. Spacious living area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, dining room, and a quaint sitting area at entrance. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and a dishwasher. Approx. 1,080 sf. Washer and dryer at the unit. Open Tandem parking stalls for 2 cars. The living room offers nice ocean views, tile floors, and lots of windows for lots of natural light. Large front yard. Located just past Haleiwa town and mile marker #5! No Pets. No smoking. 1 year rental agreement, good credit, and renter's insurance is required. $25.00 application fee per adult.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3651321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy have any available units?
61-226 Kamehameha Hwy has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy have?
Some of 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
61-226 Kamehameha Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy offers parking.
Does 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy have a pool?
No, 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy have accessible units?
No, 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 61-226 Kamehameha Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
