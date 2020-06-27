All apartments in Honolulu County
Find more places like 61-106 Iliohu Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu County, HI
/
61-106 Iliohu Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

61-106 Iliohu Way

61-106 Iliohu Way · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

61-106 Iliohu Way, Honolulu County, HI 96712
North Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 61-106 Iliohu Way · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Ocean-View Waimea Bay Home With A/C, Two Living Spaces & Kitchens: Waimea Dream - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Built in 2017, this custom Haleiwa rental home enjoys an ideal location on the legendary North Shore of Oahu. A quick stroll from Waimea Dream's quiet cul-de-sac leads to world-famous Waimea Bay, and a few minutes’ drive leads to lively Haleiwa Town. Gorgeous ocean views greet you from the kitchen and lanai at this one-of-a-kind home, which boasts dazzling sunsets year-round, plus two living spaces and two full kitchens for the convenience of large groups.

The five bedrooms at Waimea Dream include three upstairs and two downstairs. Four bedrooms have king-size beds, one has two full beds, and two folding mattresses are also available for flexible sleeping arrangements. The three luxurious bathrooms (one of which also has a tub) feature granite counter tops and custom tile showers.
In the upper and lower living spaces, guests will find sectional sofas, massage chairs, and large televisions with cable service. Each floor also has a fully equipped and beautifully appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious rooms, split air conditioning, ceiling fans, wireless internet, and a washer and dryer ensure guests have every comfort during their stay.

Unwind over a leisurely meal on your covered upstairs lanai while absorbing ocean and sunset views. Downstairs, you’ll find an additional covered lanai with another dining area, along with an outdoor hot and cold shower and a private yard. Private parking is available when you’re at home, and beach towels, beach chairs, and a cooler are provided for times when you venture out.

This extraordinary home, perfectly situated on Oahu’s North Shore, offers endless opportunities for relaxation and adventure. World-renowned surf breaks (from Waimea Bay to Banzai Pipeline to Sunset Beach) are active in the winter, while summer ocean conditions are fantastic for swimming, snorkeling, and paddling. With just a short drive, guests can access restaurants in Haleiwa, as well as dining, golf, hiking, biking, and other activities at Turtle Bay Resort.

Please take note that there is slight potential for noise due to the property being close to a main road.

If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!

TA-207-437-4144-01

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61-106 Iliohu Way have any available units?
61-106 Iliohu Way has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61-106 Iliohu Way have?
Some of 61-106 Iliohu Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61-106 Iliohu Way currently offering any rent specials?
61-106 Iliohu Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61-106 Iliohu Way pet-friendly?
No, 61-106 Iliohu Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 61-106 Iliohu Way offer parking?
Yes, 61-106 Iliohu Way offers parking.
Does 61-106 Iliohu Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61-106 Iliohu Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61-106 Iliohu Way have a pool?
No, 61-106 Iliohu Way does not have a pool.
Does 61-106 Iliohu Way have accessible units?
No, 61-106 Iliohu Way does not have accessible units.
Does 61-106 Iliohu Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 61-106 Iliohu Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61-106 Iliohu Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 61-106 Iliohu Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 61-106 Iliohu Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave
Ewa Beach, HI 96706
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave
Wahiawa, HI 96786
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street
Waipahu, HI 96797
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd
Kapolei, HI 96707
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST
Kapolei, HI 96707
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIWailua Homesteads, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIPrinceville, HIMakaha, HI
Makakilo, HIWaipio Acres, HIWaialua, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIRoyal Kunia, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaikele, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity