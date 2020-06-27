61-106 Iliohu Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Ocean-View Waimea Bay Home With A/C, Two Living Spaces & Kitchens: Waimea Dream - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Built in 2017, this custom Haleiwa rental home enjoys an ideal location on the legendary North Shore of Oahu. A quick stroll from Waimea Dream's quiet cul-de-sac leads to world-famous Waimea Bay, and a few minutes’ drive leads to lively Haleiwa Town. Gorgeous ocean views greet you from the kitchen and lanai at this one-of-a-kind home, which boasts dazzling sunsets year-round, plus two living spaces and two full kitchens for the convenience of large groups.



The five bedrooms at Waimea Dream include three upstairs and two downstairs. Four bedrooms have king-size beds, one has two full beds, and two folding mattresses are also available for flexible sleeping arrangements. The three luxurious bathrooms (one of which also has a tub) feature granite counter tops and custom tile showers.

In the upper and lower living spaces, guests will find sectional sofas, massage chairs, and large televisions with cable service. Each floor also has a fully equipped and beautifully appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious rooms, split air conditioning, ceiling fans, wireless internet, and a washer and dryer ensure guests have every comfort during their stay.



Unwind over a leisurely meal on your covered upstairs lanai while absorbing ocean and sunset views. Downstairs, you’ll find an additional covered lanai with another dining area, along with an outdoor hot and cold shower and a private yard. Private parking is available when you’re at home, and beach towels, beach chairs, and a cooler are provided for times when you venture out.



This extraordinary home, perfectly situated on Oahu’s North Shore, offers endless opportunities for relaxation and adventure. World-renowned surf breaks (from Waimea Bay to Banzai Pipeline to Sunset Beach) are active in the winter, while summer ocean conditions are fantastic for swimming, snorkeling, and paddling. With just a short drive, guests can access restaurants in Haleiwa, as well as dining, golf, hiking, biking, and other activities at Turtle Bay Resort.



Please take note that there is slight potential for noise due to the property being close to a main road.



If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!



TA-207-437-4144-01



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5816115)