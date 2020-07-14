All apartments in Honolulu County
539 N. Kainalu Drive

539 North Kainalu Drive · (808) 732-9494
Location

539 North Kainalu Drive, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 539 N. Kainalu Drive · Avail. now

$4,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Amenities

Immaculate Island Style Home Just Two Blocks from Kailua Beach - One Block to Kailua Beach Access!

Beautiful moss rock wall and large driveway welcomes you and your family or roommate into this bright island style charming home situated in the Kalama/Coconut Grove neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with carport offers spacious living and dining areas which open up to a secluded lanai for morning coffee or evening BBQ's. The front yard is fully fenced and offers a tropical landscaped oasis with plenty of room to play. Master bedroom and guest bedroom both have sliders opening up to their private decks. Other features include a large storage room, additional storage room for bikes and surfboards, separate dedicated newly refurnished laundry room with new full size washer/dryer, outdoor shower, fresh paint, bedroom AC's, ceramic tile floors, new ceiling fans, newer appliances, ample on and off site parking.

Great location just one block to Kailua Beach access and a short distance to Kailua Town. Close access to H3/H2/H1, MCBH, nearby schools, shopping and restaurants. Ample on site and street parking. Water, Sewer, Refuse and Yard Service is Included. The land is over 10,000 sf and the house is shared with a separate but attached legal unit used by the owner.

Rent: $4,400/month
Security Deposit: $4,400
One Year Lease Minimum
Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Refuse, Yard Service.
One small or medium size pet negotiable

For showings please call:

Marisel Arquette, RA
Arquette Properties, Inc.
(808) 380-5212

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5531591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

