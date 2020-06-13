All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

355 Aoloa St Apt H102

355 Aoloa St · (808) 457-0686
Location

355 Aoloa St, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 · Avail. now

$2,827

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
guest parking
Cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo available for immediate move in! - Available NOW!!
Recently upgraded/remodeled two bedroom, two bath condo right in the heart of Kailua. Just a short walk from Hahani Street, almost everything you could need is nearby from grocery stores, restaurants, fitness and even bowling. And when you want to kick back at the beach, it's less than a mile and a half away! Newly installed A/C in every room, wall mounted A/C seen in photos will be removed. One covered parking stall, guest parking, storage closet on lanai, and the owner is having new windows and screens installed within the next 6 months. Call for a private showing.
Rent total = $2,827.22 which is Rent(2700) + General Excise Tax of 4.712%($127.22)
Available NOW!!
Call/text or email:
Devan Farnes
808-457-0686
RS-78721
Hosted by LUVA Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 have any available units?
355 Aoloa St Apt H102 has a unit available for $2,827 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 have?
Some of 355 Aoloa St Apt H102's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 currently offering any rent specials?
355 Aoloa St Apt H102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 pet-friendly?
No, 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 offer parking?
Yes, 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 offers parking.
Does 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 have a pool?
No, 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 does not have a pool.
Does 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 have accessible units?
No, 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 355 Aoloa St Apt H102 has units with air conditioning.
