355 Aoloa St Apt H102

Amenities

parking recently renovated gym air conditioning guest parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking guest parking

Cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo available for immediate move in! - Available NOW!!

Recently upgraded/remodeled two bedroom, two bath condo right in the heart of Kailua. Just a short walk from Hahani Street, almost everything you could need is nearby from grocery stores, restaurants, fitness and even bowling. And when you want to kick back at the beach, it's less than a mile and a half away! Newly installed A/C in every room, wall mounted A/C seen in photos will be removed. One covered parking stall, guest parking, storage closet on lanai, and the owner is having new windows and screens installed within the next 6 months. Call for a private showing.

Rent total = $2,827.22 which is Rent(2700) + General Excise Tax of 4.712%($127.22)

Available NOW!!

Call/text or email:

Devan Farnes

808-457-0686

RS-78721

Hosted by LUVA Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906519)