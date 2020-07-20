All apartments in Honolulu County
333 North Kalaheo A
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

333 North Kalaheo A

333 N Kalaheo Ave · (808) 256-1905
Location

333 N Kalaheo Ave, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 333 North Kalaheo A · Avail. now

$2,600

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Amazing Studio across Kailua's Kalama Beach. Private, Quiet, PV Solar and AC! - Come see this beautifully decorated fully furnished LARGE studio with full kitchen, private yard, private entrance and private outdoor patio. The large kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, tasteful cabinetry, granite counter tops and lots of storage. The living space is large enough for lounging, watching TV and/or working from home. The queen size Murphy bed folds up to make lots of room for exercising or other projects. Freshly painted inside and out!

Lease terms are flexible. Available for 6 to 12 months. No smoking please. Pets negotiable. Water, sewer and general pest control maintenance are included in the lease. Electricity (Solar PV and Water Heater), internet, cable and phone are on the tenant. Rent is $2,600 per month. Available July 15, 2020. Other property onsite, however, NO SHARED SPACE.

Please contact Lisa Schultz at 808.256.1905 with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

Thank you for looking!

(RLNE5917813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 North Kalaheo A have any available units?
333 North Kalaheo A has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 North Kalaheo A have?
Some of 333 North Kalaheo A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 North Kalaheo A currently offering any rent specials?
333 North Kalaheo A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 North Kalaheo A pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 North Kalaheo A is pet friendly.
Does 333 North Kalaheo A offer parking?
No, 333 North Kalaheo A does not offer parking.
Does 333 North Kalaheo A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 North Kalaheo A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 North Kalaheo A have a pool?
No, 333 North Kalaheo A does not have a pool.
Does 333 North Kalaheo A have accessible units?
No, 333 North Kalaheo A does not have accessible units.
Does 333 North Kalaheo A have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 North Kalaheo A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 North Kalaheo A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 333 North Kalaheo A has units with air conditioning.
