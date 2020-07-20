333 North Kalaheo A

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Amazing Studio across Kailua's Kalama Beach. Private, Quiet, PV Solar and AC! - Come see this beautifully decorated fully furnished LARGE studio with full kitchen, private yard, private entrance and private outdoor patio. The large kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, tasteful cabinetry, granite counter tops and lots of storage. The living space is large enough for lounging, watching TV and/or working from home. The queen size Murphy bed folds up to make lots of room for exercising or other projects. Freshly painted inside and out!



Lease terms are flexible. Available for 6 to 12 months. No smoking please. Pets negotiable. Water, sewer and general pest control maintenance are included in the lease. Electricity (Solar PV and Water Heater), internet, cable and phone are on the tenant. Rent is $2,600 per month. Available July 15, 2020. Other property onsite, however, NO SHARED SPACE.



Please contact Lisa Schultz at 808.256.1905 with any questions or to schedule a viewing.



Thank you for looking!



(RLNE5917813)