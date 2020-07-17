All apartments in Honolulu County
237 Kihapai Street

237 Kihapai Street · No Longer Available
Location

237 Kihapai Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautiful and Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath SFH in Kailua - Must See!! (KAILUA) - CALL MIKE ABLAN (RS-77347) FOR VIEWING @ (808)721-8152

Tentative availability July 1st

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/IeWcPxo_NmA

Beautiful and extremely spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in Kailua!! A rare opportunity to live on the East Side of Oahu. Close to downtown Kailua where you will find shopping, dining and entertainment. Looking for that island life-style? Kailua Beach Park and Lanikai are mere minutes drive away. Better yet take in all the wonders nature has to offer on your very own lanai deck - then enjoy a spectacular panoramic view of the Ko'olau Mountain Range. Truly a piece of paradise!!

This home has over 2,000 square feet of living space. Fully upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter-tops, brand-new kitchen appliances, with repainted bedrooms and exterior. Covered carport suitable for 2 vehicles. Landscaping and yard maintenance are included with the rent.

KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Single Family Home
Interior Area: 2,006sf
Lanai/Deck Area: 314sf
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5

PROPERTY FEATURES:
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Washer & Dryer
Dishwasher
Disposal
Flooring: Laminate/Carpet
Landscaping Included with rent

UTILITIES:
Tenants responsible for All Utilities

LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
Pets Negotiable
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
Rental Hotline - (808)445-9223
RB# 21817

(RLNE4529867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

