237 Kihapai Street

Beautiful and Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath SFH in Kailua - Must See!! (KAILUA) - CALL MIKE ABLAN (RS-77347) FOR VIEWING @ (808)721-8152



Tentative availability July 1st



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/IeWcPxo_NmA



Beautiful and extremely spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in Kailua!! A rare opportunity to live on the East Side of Oahu. Close to downtown Kailua where you will find shopping, dining and entertainment. Looking for that island life-style? Kailua Beach Park and Lanikai are mere minutes drive away. Better yet take in all the wonders nature has to offer on your very own lanai deck - then enjoy a spectacular panoramic view of the Ko'olau Mountain Range. Truly a piece of paradise!!



This home has over 2,000 square feet of living space. Fully upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter-tops, brand-new kitchen appliances, with repainted bedrooms and exterior. Covered carport suitable for 2 vehicles. Landscaping and yard maintenance are included with the rent.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Single Family Home

Interior Area: 2,006sf

Lanai/Deck Area: 314sf

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Washer & Dryer

Dishwasher

Disposal

Flooring: Laminate/Carpet

Landscaping Included with rent



UTILITIES:

Tenants responsible for All Utilities



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

Pets Negotiable

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit & Background Check Required

Renter's Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

Rental Hotline - (808)445-9223

RB# 21817



(RLNE4529867)