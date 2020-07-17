237 Kihapai Street

Amenities
Beautiful and Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath SFH in Kailua - Must See!! (KAILUA) - CALL MIKE ABLAN (RS-77347) FOR VIEWING @ (808)721-8152
Tentative availability July 1st
AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/IeWcPxo_NmA
Beautiful and extremely spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in Kailua!! A rare opportunity to live on the East Side of Oahu. Close to downtown Kailua where you will find shopping, dining and entertainment. Looking for that island life-style? Kailua Beach Park and Lanikai are mere minutes drive away. Better yet take in all the wonders nature has to offer on your very own lanai deck - then enjoy a spectacular panoramic view of the Ko'olau Mountain Range. Truly a piece of paradise!!
This home has over 2,000 square feet of living space. Fully upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter-tops, brand-new kitchen appliances, with repainted bedrooms and exterior. Covered carport suitable for 2 vehicles. Landscaping and yard maintenance are included with the rent.
KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Single Family Home
Interior Area: 2,006sf
Lanai/Deck Area: 314sf
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Washer & Dryer
Dishwasher
Disposal
Flooring: Laminate/Carpet
Landscaping Included with rent
UTILITIES:
Tenants responsible for All Utilities
LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
Pets Negotiable
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
Rental Hotline - (808)445-9223
RB# 21817
(RLNE4529867)