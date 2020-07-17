1438 Mapuana Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Excellent street tucked away on a great cul-de-sac location yet still centrally located just minutes from the beach, schools, kailua town and neighborhood dining, coffee, movie theater. Lots of windows for natural light. Window air conditioning units in all the bedrooms! Private and cozy cul-de-sac location. You will love coming home to this bright & airy, charming single-level home with hardwood floors, flexible floor plan, and lots of extra storage areas. There are 2 mango trees and a large, shady backyard. Updated kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops and eat-in tabletop. Yard service included. Tenant pays utilities. Schedule your showing appointment today. House available in July, actual date to be determined. Pets allowed upon landlord approval. Contact for more details.