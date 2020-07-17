All apartments in Honolulu County
1438 Mapuana Place

1438 Mapuana Place · (808) 595-8478
Location

1438 Mapuana Place, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Excellent street tucked away on a great cul-de-sac location yet still centrally located just minutes from the beach, schools, kailua town and neighborhood dining, coffee, movie theater. Lots of windows for natural light. Window air conditioning units in all the bedrooms! Private and cozy cul-de-sac location. You will love coming home to this bright & airy, charming single-level home with hardwood floors, flexible floor plan, and lots of extra storage areas. There are 2 mango trees and a large, shady backyard. Updated kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops and eat-in tabletop. Yard service included. Tenant pays utilities. Schedule your showing appointment today. House available in July, actual date to be determined. Pets allowed upon landlord approval. Contact for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Mapuana Place have any available units?
1438 Mapuana Place has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1438 Mapuana Place have?
Some of 1438 Mapuana Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Mapuana Place currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Mapuana Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Mapuana Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Mapuana Place is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Mapuana Place offer parking?
No, 1438 Mapuana Place does not offer parking.
Does 1438 Mapuana Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Mapuana Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Mapuana Place have a pool?
No, 1438 Mapuana Place does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Mapuana Place have accessible units?
No, 1438 Mapuana Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Mapuana Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Mapuana Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Mapuana Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1438 Mapuana Place has units with air conditioning.
