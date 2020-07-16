1422 Mokolea Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

The Lanikai lifestyle awaits you! This home sits on over 11,500 sq ft of land. Tons of opportunity that this property has to offer! Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 lanais, and 1 storage room. With priceless sunrises and impressive world-renowned beaches at your footsteps. Option for tenant to sublease a separate detached 1 bdrm cottage located on the back of the property for an additional monthly price. Contact agent for more information. There will be an additional $75 per month for each tenant for electricity, water, and sewer. Available immediately. Please call or text to schedule a showing (808) 636-7110.