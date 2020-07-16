All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:21 PM

1422 Mokolea Drive

1422 Mokulua Drive · (808) 263-6000
Location

1422 Mokulua Drive, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2070 sqft

Amenities

The Lanikai lifestyle awaits you! This home sits on over 11,500 sq ft of land. Tons of opportunity that this property has to offer! Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 lanais, and 1 storage room. With priceless sunrises and impressive world-renowned beaches at your footsteps. Option for tenant to sublease a separate detached 1 bdrm cottage located on the back of the property for an additional monthly price. Contact agent for more information. There will be an additional $75 per month for each tenant for electricity, water, and sewer. Available immediately. Please call or text to schedule a showing (808) 636-7110.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Mokolea Drive have any available units?
1422 Mokolea Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1422 Mokolea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Mokolea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Mokolea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Mokolea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 1422 Mokolea Drive offer parking?
No, 1422 Mokolea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1422 Mokolea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Mokolea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Mokolea Drive have a pool?
No, 1422 Mokolea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Mokolea Drive have accessible units?
No, 1422 Mokolea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Mokolea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 Mokolea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 Mokolea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 Mokolea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
